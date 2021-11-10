Four takeaways from Nebraska men’s basketball season opener to western Illinois | Sports

The more things change, the more things stay the same.

Nebraska men’s basketball, after an overwhelmingly positive offseason that ended with an exhibition victory over a Kenpom.com Colorado’s top 40 team offset much of the progress with an extremely serious 75-74 loss to Western Illinois.

The Leathernecks, unlike the Buffaloes, enter the 2021-22 season ranked 240th according to kenpom.com.

<a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=a27b5385c3&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536871852&cs=a27b5385c3&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""/></a>

As you might expect with such a shocking and disappointing loss, there aren’t many bright spots to be taken from head coach Fred Hoibergs’ home loss to open the second season. While the field team are the most talented in Hoiberg’s tenure, the Huskers finally succumbed to issues that have haunted Nebraska since 2019 on Tuesday night.

Here are four takeaways from another Husker basketball heartbreak:

Too much dribbling

The Nebraskas offensive failed to systematically slam against the Leathernecks.

Hoiberg and junior forward Derrick Walker both noted post-game challenges that the Western Illinois defense constantly changed, and this was painfully evident in the box’s final score. Nebraska finished with just six assists from 23 goals scored and recorded just one assist in the first half.

The Leathernecks entered in an attempt to slow down Nebraska’s rapid attack and were extremely successful. Throughout the night, the Huskers were forced to create an attack in heavy isolation sets that were often so confused that they failed to function effectively.

It all adds up to an ugly shooting performance in which the Huskers went 39% from the field and just 5 of 20 from the 3 point range. The Nebraskas offense looked better in the second half, but nonetheless returned to patterns that benefited the Leathernecks, particularly late in the game, with the Huskers looking to reduce their lead to 72-69 with less than two minutes to go.

When the ball didn’t go into the hoop early on, I just felt like we were trying to do it individually and one-on-one, Hoiberg said after the game. And it’s disappointing, you know, that it has come to this.

Aside from the absences of senior goaltender Kobe Webster and junior forward Lat Mayen, the Nebraskas offense has been particularly disappointing and unworthy of a team coached by Hoiberg. The fact that Nebraska has not been able to adjust to the defensive appearance of western Illinois is a worrying sign for the future.

Hello old friends

On Tuesday night, two glaring inefficiencies from the Hoibergs Nebraska teams reared their ugly and ugly heads at grossly inopportune times.

At the start of the season, Hoiberg stressed the importance of a committed effort to bounce the ball. It was, indeed, one of Nebraska’s biggest concerns at the start of the season.

The Huskers haven’t done much to alleviate these concerns over western Illinois.

Senior goalie Alonzo Verge Jr. led the team in rebounds with 13 rebounds, grabbing more than a third of the Huskers’ total rebounds in the contest. Nebraska was outscored 57-37 by Western Illinois, and as a result outscored 22-8 in the Second Chance Points Department.

In fact, the Leathernecks picked up four critical points down the stretch on second-chance opportunities, and a second-chance layup from senior forward Luka Barisic beat the first-half buzzer. If Nebraska could have limited any of those opportunities, they would have come out on top.

We’ve been given a rough ride, Hoiberg said of his team’s performance on the glass.

In contrast, bad free throws did not come into play until much later in the competition. Junior guard Trey McGowens missed the second of two free throws with 8:52 remaining and the score tied at 59, knocking Nebraska down to 18 for 21 from the team line.

<a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=912b236119&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536871853&cs=912b236119&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""/></a>

The Huskers ended the contest by converting just 5 of 10 free throw attempts.

With just over 30 seconds to go in a nagging second half, the Huskers secured a critical defensive save and the Leathernecks fouled Nebraska freshman guard CJ Wilcher. . Wilcher split his attempts and, in western Illinois, junior guard Trenton Massner hit a 3-point shot to reduce the Nebraskas’ lead to 73-72.

Western Illinois then fouled Nebraska again, sending Verge to the line. He only made one of two attempts, and Western Illinois responded with the 3 point winner of Barisique. Missed free throws have a direct impact on wins and losses, and the Huskers failed late when they could least afford it.

Nebraska unable to break a race

Nebraska failed to maintain a double-digit lead over the Leathernecks, with a 24-17 first-half advantage the most comfortable the Hoibergs team have had.

West Illinois coach Rob Jeter deserves immense credit for forcing Nebraska out of their attacking pace, but his team played an impressive game and silenced the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd with a clean response to each stroke of Nebraska.

Massner, in particular, made several key shots on the stretch en route to a 21-point team-top. 17 of those points came in the second half, including 4 of 6 from 3 points. Barisic managed a near-double-double and accomplished the rare feat of scoring the final goal in both halves.

The Leathernecks always played when they needed to and as a result came out deserving victors. Making Nebraska ineffective behind a noisy Pinnacle Bank Arena is no small feat, but Western Illinois was able to do it on Tuesday, causing shattering shock in the process.

Not all pessimistic

Despite the loss, Verge and first-year goaltender Bryce McGowens both put on masterful performances, an encouraging sign for the team moving forward.

Bryce McGowens, in particular, flourished offensively and attacked the rim with determination, with 10 of his 25 points coming from the free throw line. The Huskers’ five-star rookie finally looked comfortably offensively against the Leathernecks, an encouraging sign after a tough show slate.

In fact, Bryce McGowens’ 25-point effort was the highest ever for a Husker freshman in his early days.

Verge, meanwhile, pushed Nebraska forward on his own into the playoffs of games. It was a cruel stroke of fate that the Nebraskas’ most dynamic and top performing player of the night fell narrowly in the dying moments of games, his last second practice for the basket falling harmlessly from the back panel.

Still, Verges’ performance deserves to be celebrated. He finished the contest with a record 26 points on 9 of 20 shots, along with the aforementioned 13 rebounds and five of Nebraskas’ six assists.

What makes college basketball great is that having a short memory is essential. As serious as the Nebraskas loss is and as serious as the potential ramifications of the losses might be down the line, the Huskers still have 30 regular season games to play.

Nebraska will look to bounce back from the adversity of the start of the season Friday against Sam Houston State.

[email protected]