Tulasi Gouda receives the Padma Prize in traditional dress, barefoot; photo wins hearts | Bangalore News







The photographs of Tulasi, a green warrior who planted more than 30,000 saplings in over six decades, receiving the award and later saluting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been shared widely on social media as they have won numerous hearts. KARWAR: A warm and lasting image of the Padma Award ceremony held in New Delhi on Monday was that of Tulasi Gouda, a 72-year-old tribal woman from Karnataka receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind wearing a traditional dress of the Halakki community with black pearls and corals adorning her neck, she walked barefoot to the stage.The photographs of Tulasi, a green warrior who planted more than 30,000 saplings in over six decades, receiving the award and later saluting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been shared widely on social media as they have won numerous hearts. The PM posted the image on Twitter and Instagram with the caption: I felt extremely happy to see successful people at the local level being recognized for their exemplary efforts for the public good. Congratulations to everyone who received the #PeoplePadma. Many on Twitter captioned it: Image of the day.

I have planted 30,000 trees, I want to do more: Tulasi

Tulasi belongs to the Halakki tribe of the Uttara Kannada district of the village of Honnalli.

Affectionately known as Tulasajji, she grew up in an underprivileged family and had no formal education. After her husband died when she was 17, she joined the forest service as a volunteer and her work was subsequently regularized.

Named Vriksha Devi for her love of plants, she has been involved in environmental conservation activities for the past six decades and has planted over 30,000 saplings. It has the capacity to identify more than 300 species of trees and their blooms.

With her vast knowledge of plants, herbs and trees, she is known as the Encyclopedia of the Forest.

I have planted over 30,000 trees so far. I wish to plant more. Trees help improve and maintain the quality of water, soil and air, and remove pollutants from the air. Trees enrich people’s lives and beautify landscapes. We need to grow more trees because we destroy hundreds of them every day for development activities, Tulasi said.

