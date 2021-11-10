Men’s basketball soars high, clinching 82-61 victory over New Orleans

Next game: Charleston South 12/11/2021 | 6:00 p.m. SECN +

OXFORD, Miss. The Ole Miss men’s basketball team started their 2021-22 campaign in a high-flying fashion, electrifying the crowd at the SJB pavilion with big dunks and a daylight shooting performance as the Rebels defeated the News. -Orléans, 82-61, Tuesday evening.

Ole Miss (1-0) shot 53.1% overnight, his best in a season opener since knocking them down at 54.1%. Kermit davis ‘Ole Miss’s first regular-season head coach game on November 10, 2018 against Western Michigan. The Privateers were not left out, receiving a record 21-point outing from Derek St. Hilaire and shooting themselves 44.4% overall, but 17 rebel points out of 19 UNO turnovers proved too difficult to overcome against an offense Ole Miss who hit nine trikes, threw 18 dunks and had 23 assists on 34 goals scored.

“I thought New Orleans was a tough and physical team, a team that a lot of people picked to win Southland,” said Davis. “I thought in the first half we were over 40, but I didn’t think our ball movement was great. We made some good individual plays. We saw in the second half that the ball was coming up. was moving better. We had almost six guys in doubles. digits tonight and everyone got a chance to play in the game. One bright spot about this team since we met in June has been that our assists remain the best. same, because that’s how we played three times. “

New Orleans quickly took control of the game, using an 11-0 streak in the opening minutes to hold their biggest lead of the game at 17-11 with 11:00 to go in the first half. From there, the rebel offensive shifted into high gear, pulling off what amounted to a 20-2 run that included a 14-0 stretch from 8:22 am to 5:00 pm. Three of the 18 rebel dunks of the night were included in the biggest run, which represented 22% of all Ole Miss scores. Matthew Murrell (five points) threw one on a quick break to tie the game 17-17, and from that point on it was the Austin crowley spectacle.

The Junior Guard had a stellar night, ending with a career-high 13 points and a 3 of 4 clip beyond the arc, but most of that total came from a scorching performance during the great first half of Rebel run. Crowley scored 11 points in just 1:58 during the run, achieving a perfect 3 of 3 from beyond the arc and throwing his own quick-breaking dunk for good measure.

From that point on, New Orleans could only shoot twice as much of a number the entire game as the Rebels picked up the momentum to a 21-point victory. Ole Miss had five double-digit scores: Crowley (13), Jarkel Carpenter (12 points, three rebounds, two assists, 2 of 4 3 PT) and rebel transfers Nysier stream (11 points, four rebounds, one assist, one block), Jaemyn Brakefield (10 points, three rebounds, two assists, one against) and Tye Fagan (10 points, two assists, a 2-on-2 steal 3PT).

“I think we have a really good depth in our team. I really think so,” said Davis. “We try to figure everything out like a lot of teams. I think we have about 11 guys that we can put in a game and they are fighting for possessions. Depth is a huge thing with foul issues down there. ‘stretching, so I like where we’re at with that. We just have to keep working. “

All 14 Rebels played game time on Tuesday night and impressively eight of them had multiple assists to help add up those 23 cents in total for Ole Miss. Crowley and Luis Rodriguez (nine points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals). The duo also both landed three flights each of Ole Miss’s total of 10 on the evening.

“I think we had 33 deviations tonight and our goal was 31, so I thought especially in the second half that we were really going into transition,” said Davis. “We dunked balls and played over them. I thought we made some great, thrilling plays at the break, throwing them over, guys really sprinting, playing really selfless. I think it’s really going to continue to play out. grow up and it’s going to be a really fun squad for our fans to watch. “

Ole Miss will be staying at home when he hosts Charleston Southern for a Friday night pageant inside the SJB Pavilion. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast live on SEC Network +.

