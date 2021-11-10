I’ve always been a fashion person: Billy Porter to host the Fashion Awards | Fashion

Billy Porter, the actor best known for his role as Pray Tell in Ryan Murphys’ Pose series, will host the Fashion Awards this year, which will take place in London on November 29.

Porter, who is also a singer, director, writer, songwriter and playwright, has also made a name for himself in fashion. The choppy black dress he wore to the Oscars in 2019, the gold wings to the Met Gala, and the remote-controlled sparkly fringe hat for the Grammies in 2020 (it quickly became a meme), has ensured its status as a stylistic inspiration. Speaking on Zoom, he described his new gig as proof that he was finally adopted by the industry. I’ve been a fashion person my whole life, he said. Being in the fashion conversation for real is a manifestation of what I’ve always dreamed of possible.

Wear to the Oscars in 2019 Photograph: Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

The actor succeeds comedian Jack Whitehall, who had hosted the awards for five years. Giving the platform to Porter who typically dresses in a gender-non-conforming way suggests that fashion is becoming more inclusive. It’s based on this degenerative fashion revolution, Porter says. You know, I’m one of the leaders in this conversation. And that’s why I manage to occupy the space.

Porter says it’s yet another new post for him, which can be dated from that Oscar moment two years ago. I see my life is in two parts, he said. I was doing my job. I had particular success. And then the Oscars arrived. And it was stratospheric and familiar stuff.

Wear, and his shimmering hat, at the Grammies in 2020 Photograph: Matt Baron / Rex / Shutterstock

Fashion is not fully embedded. I still have resistance, he said. I don’t get a lot of shine from the big houses, because, frankly, I don’t think they know what to do with me. You know, because there’s always such a binary, I’m at the intersection of something that people in positions of power are always trying to figure out how to talk about in the mainstream.

While his outfits for the awards are yet to be worked out with him and his stylist Ty hunter, he promises they’re gonna be cute. Porter says he feels an affinity with young designers. They’re the ones who get what I’m trying to do, which is male and female together, he says. It’s not just a man in a robe. Sometimes that’s the way to put it in an instant. But it’s not just a man in a robe, period.

Although Porter appreciates the work of a new generation, he is also influenced by his contemporaries. I am the first generation of the civil rights movement, he said. I am 52 years old. We were in costume everywhere we went. If we were going shopping we had to [get] dressed with the hope that the police would not follow us, and in the department store. i went in public [or comprehensive] school and was wearing a collared shirt, tie and blazer because my aunt Dorothy said dress for the job you don’t want the one you have. So I got dressed. I am a top dresser.

Porter at the Met Gala in 2019. Photograph: Charles Sykes / Invision / AP

Porter recently made headlines due to a Sunday Times interview when he criticized American vogue for putting Harry Styles wearing a dress on the cover of his December 2020 issue, saying all the singer had to do was be white and straight while Porter had fought my whole life to get to the place where I could wear an Oscar dress and not get shot. Appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Porter apologized to Styles last week saying the conversation isn’t about you, the conversation is actually deeper than that, it’s about the systems of oppression and erasure of people of color that contribute to Culture.

Rihanna at the Fashion Awards in 2019. Photograph: Gareth Cattermole / BFC / Getty Images

This year the Fashion Awards will once again be a live event, taking place at the Royal Albert Hall. The ceremony will be sponsored by TikTok, which also sponsored a venue at London Fashion Week in September. Nominees include Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, Daniel Lee, Priya Ahluwalia and Nensi Dojaka. Members of the public are invited to to buy tickets. For the 2019 event, Julia Roberts and Rihanna were present, while in 2018, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex presented an award.