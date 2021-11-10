CCU men beat Ferrum in season opener, 101-73





CONWAY, South Carolina The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 season in an emotional way with a 101-73 victory over Ferrum on Tuesday night at the HTC Center. The victory gave the head coach Cliff Ellis his 799th career victory, placing him at a victory of the coveted 800–wins the plateau. Les Chants put six players in double digits in the win as CCU shot nearly 50 percent from the field, including 10 of 30 over the three-point line, and hit 13 of 16 on the field. free throws. Essam Mostafa led the offense with 24 points, one point short of his career high. He also added a game-high 14 rebounds as the Chants topped the visitors 41-35. Vince cole made his teal debut with 16 points, including four three-pointers, the team’s top. He scored all his points in the first half, but his first shots opened the field for his teammates. Ebrima Dibba executed as he always does in all facets of the game. He scored 15 points and added five rebounds and nine assists. Rudi williams and first year student Josh uduje also made their debuts in CCU impressively. Williams finished with 14 points, three assists and four steals, a game-high, while Uduje scored 13 points off the bench with three rebounds. Ferrum shot a respectable 43 percent from the field and made 11 of his 30 three-point attempts. The Panthers were also a perfect 10 of 10 from the free throw line. The Panthers had four players hitting double the numbers led by Kajuan Madden-McAfee with 16 points. He hit four threes for 12 of his total points. Darius Kemp finished with 15 points, while James Smith added 13 and Taqwain Drummond added 11. CCU worked its way to a 62-34 halftime lead behind 62.2% of shots from the floor in the first half. Cole led the first half with 16 points on six of eight shots. That includes four of five on three-point field goals. Mostafa had 12 points and seven rebounds in the first 20 minutes and Dibba added seven points, three rebounds and seven assists. CCU had a series of 10-0, 8-0 and 10-0 to open the 28-point lead at halftime. Madden-McAfee had eight points and Smith added five for Ferrum who shot 44.4 percent from the field and hit four of eight past the three-point line in the first half. CCU will return to the field on November 18 when the Chants travel to Wilmington, NC to face UNCW in the first road game of the season. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics

