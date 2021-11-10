Rebel Wilson dances in flirty red dress on Fiji beach as she teases secret project



















November 10, 2021 – 07:20 GMT



Andrea Caamano The Pitch Perfect actress is currently in Fiji to film a secret project alongside her glam team

Rebellious wilson flew to Fiji to shoot a secret project and couldn’t help but tease fans with previews – including a stunning video of herself twirling around in a flirty red dress. MORE: Rebel Wilson Is A Beach Goddess In A Strapless Swimsuit In Gorgeous New Photo The actress shared the clip on her Instagram and wrote, “Discovering happiness… and so much more (to be revealed soon).” Loading the player … WATCH: Rebel Wilson stuns in gorgeous red dress The 41-year-old then shared more updates on her stories, including several photos of herself wearing a gorgeous yellow maxi dress while dancing on a boat and her and her team, which included a photographer, an MUA and a hairdresser, on a helicopter enjoy the beautiful islands from above. READ: Rebel Wilson showcases sculpted legs in skinny jeans after 77-pound weight loss RELATED: Rebel Wilson Looks Like a Model in Striking Photo – Fans Go Wild for ‘Gorgeous’ Look While Rebel did not reveal what the shoot was for, her photographer Laurie Bailey shared a photo of the Perfect star practicing yoga next to a Fijian water bottle – time will tell! Rebel with his squad in Fiji Friends and fans loved seeing the glimpses of the star, and especially her in a gorgeous red knit mini dress. “Wow! Go for it ! Said one, while a second added: “Such a hottie!” Here we go, Rebel! A third remarked: “Stunning and absolutely gorgeous”, while a fourth wrote: “You give me strength”, clearly referring to her weight loss journey, which has been an inspiration to a lot. The actress seemed to be enjoying her time there The Aussie star has lost 77 pounds in the past 18 months and has shown it with some truly amazing fashion moments since. She recently got fans talking with photos of a very special celebration on her social media as she wowed fans in a flirty little black dress. The outfit featured a zipper that ran down the length of the dress and gave Rebel a plunging neckline. She paired the LBD with a beige trench coat, a black and red handbag, and had her hair pulled up in a ponytail for the beachside occasion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/20211110125972/rebel-wilson-red-flirty-dress-fiji-secret-project/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos