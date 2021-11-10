From fashion to food, behind the scenes of India’s consumer rush





As customers become more aware of their preferences, so do their brands as well. Gone are the days when you had to settle for a face wash or body scrub from one of the few brands available. Today we have mCaffeine, a direct-to-consumer personal care brand, or D2C, that makes caffeine-based products, which it claims to be vegan and therefore more natural than existing products on the market. Likewise, men’s grooming has become a niche market in itself. So we have Bombay Shaving Company which has solutions to men’s grooming needs like shaving foams and razors, styling wax and even charcoal face kits. There are other brands like Ustraa and Beardo in the same segment that also do a deep cut. So let’s see the difference between D2C and traditional retailers. A traditional retailer would manufacture the product, sell it to a wholesaler, who would then go to a distributor and ultimately buy their products from a retail store where the consumer would buy them. HOW D2C PLAYERS WORK Manufacture, market, sell and ship their products themselves, without intermediaries

Sell ​​their products through their websites

Use social media platforms to keep consumers connected But D2C brands cut out the middleman. They manufacture their products, advertise them on the Internet and deliver them directly to consumers. By skipping this traditional way of selling fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), D2C companies claim they are able to offer better prices to customers while earning higher margins at the same time. It’s also about finding the right connection. D2C brands use social media to maintain a lasting connection with their consumers. There is a direct feedback loop, from which they capture online conversations and also use social media influencers to create content for Instagram to sell their products. For example, Bewakoof, which today is a full-stack fashion e-commerce platform, started in 2012 as a brand selling original mobile covers and other accessories. The brand has a feature called ‘Vote for a Design’, where some of the company’s designs are put to a vote by customers. Only designs with a certain number of votes go into production; the rest are put aside. Bombay Shaving Company Based: 2015 Founders: Deepu Panicker, Raunak Munot, Rohit Jaiswal, Shantanu Deshpande Category: Personal care Website: Bombayshavingcompany.com Funding raised: $ 17.7 million Bombay Shaving Company COO Deepak Gupta said this about the things a D2C brand does differently: We do not work with any agency

Brand, performance marketing and design teams work together

Teams demonstrate their agility to make rapid changes to marketing campaigns based on feedback

All marketing is done in-house

The performance of the design team is measured on both aesthetics and clicks

D2C is data science backed by consumer analytics company Earlier last month, fresh meat and seafood brand Licious announced that it had become India’s first D2C unicorn. India currently has around 600 D2C brands. And there doesn’t seem to be any stopping the D2C rush. The sector was valued at over $ 1 billion at the end of FY21 and according to an Avendus Capital report last year it is expected to reach $ 100 billion by 2025. FabAlley Based: 2012 Founders: Shivani Poddar, Tanvi Malik Category: Fashion & clothing Website: faballey.com Funding raised: $ 18.7 million Shivani Poddar, co-founder and CEO of fashion brands FabAlley and Indya, highlighted how better data analytics ensures an agile supply chain for D2C companies. She said: Direct-to-consumer sales get the right data on preferences, prices, etc.

In fashion, supply chains are very fast

We need data analytics to determine what is moving

We assess the reasons for customers’ buying habits

D2C Fashion Supply Chains More Agile Than Large Corporations

In large companies, typical fashion deadlines range from 6 to 12 months

For D2C brands, lead times are less than 45 days Starting a D2C business has never been easier. One can quickly set up an online store using e-commerce software from Shopify, Magento, Ecwid, BigCommerce, Volusion, Wix, etc. There are payment gateway solutions from Razorpay, Paytm, PayU, and PayPal, among others. Likewise, companies like Shiprocket, Delhivery and Ecom Express offer logistics solutions to these companies. Obviously, the D2C wave can spawn several other brands in niche categories. Watch the video

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and cutting edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism to which we are committed. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/podcast/companies/from-fashion-to-food-behind-the-scenes-of-india-s-direct-to-consumer-rush-121111000018_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos