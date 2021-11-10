Mud Jeans sculpture highlights fashion’s messy side – Sourcing Journal





A sculpture made entirely of recycled jeans became a topic of conversation for attendees of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, colloquially known as COP26, in Glasgow last week – and according to its creators, it was was exactly his intention. Located in Grosvenor Square in London, the 16-foot-wide “Messy the COP Ness Monster” installation features recycled jeans with scales crafted from denim back pockets and a collar made from denim belts. A play on “Nessie the Loch Ness Monster”, Messy’s name intends to show that, unlike the character in Scottish folklore, “there is nothing mythical about the circular design or the environmental impact it will have if the fashion industry adopts it on a large scale “. The piece was created in partnership with artist Billie Achilleos, the streaming platform WaterBear and Mud Jeans, the latter having a close connection to recycled denim since its launch in 2012. The brand’s jeans leasing program allows customers pay a monthly fee to borrow jeans, after which the brand takes them back and gives them a second life. Next, the Dutch denim brand is expanding its circular commitment to creating jeans from 100% post-consumer recycled denim. The day after the conference, the Messy sculpture will be on display in London until November 11. Each year, COP26 serves as a meeting point for world leaders to discuss climate-related topics. In a statement released ahead of this year’s conference, the Union of Concerned Researchers in Fashion (UCRF) urged a comprehensive systems reset focused on building a circular economy. Circularity has become an increasingly popular topic in the fashion industry as the climate crisis intensifies. Recent years have seen the development of circular initiatives like the Ellen MacArthur Jeans Redesign program and the Dutch Denim Deal, both of which encourage the increased use of recycled materials and the creation of clothes that are easier to recycle at the end of the day. life. Mud Jeans participates in both initiatives. Others have used recycled textiles to highlight sustainability in the past. In 2019, artist Valentino Vettori and his partners launched Arcadia Earth, a New York-based art exhibition that transports visitors through an immersive experience designed to educate them on ecological issues such as overfishing, plastic pollution. , food waste, deforestation and climate change. Covering 15,000 square feet in 15 themed rooms, the exhibition features installations by 12 environmental artists who have each been developed using recycled materials and reusable elements, including in a room developed with Lenzing and created with the company’s compostable and biodegradable fibers. The art of denim, in particular, has drawn its own fan base. Artist Ian Berry often uses fabric to create intricate portraits and recently worked on a project focusing on pop culture icons that influenced the trajectory of denim. The pieces are currently on display in a solo exhibition titled “Material World” at the Textil Museet in Sweden until May 1, 2022.

