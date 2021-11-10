Fashion
Non-binary CEO slams travel industry colleagues after being labeled “the man in the robe”
CEO of a non-binary recruiting firm slams his colleagues in the travel industry after being labeled “the man in the dress” at a trade show – saying “it’s not okay to take on the job. someone’s sex “
- Lightning Travel Recruitment CEO Chris King attended one of the world’s largest travel fairs in London last week, wearing a cream dress
- The owner of the business, who identifies as non-binary, said he was often referred to as “the man in the robe” throughout the conference.
- Criticized colleagues in the industry who berated them for speaking out, saying they had been labeled “troublemakers” who wanted to “ruffle the feathers”
The CEO of a travel recruiting company that identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns “she” and “they” says they were constantly referred to as “the man in the robe” at a major trade show in London last week.
Chris King, who founded Lightning Travel Recruitment in 2019, criticized some colleagues in the travel industry on LinkedIn, saying they had been labeled a “troublemaker” and “attention seeker” for highlighting evidence of discrimination.
King attended one of the industry’s largest travel shows, the World Travel Market, held the first week of November at ExCel, wearing a cream knee-length belted dress and ankle boots black with a zip detail on the front.
Scroll down for video
Lightning Travel Recruitment CEO Chris King attended one of the world’s largest travel fairs in London last week, wearing a cream gown – they say they were frequently referred to as’ the man in dress”
In a moving post shared on LinkedIn, the business owner said there was some irony in the abuse they had received, stating: “Imagine asking an industry that thrives by promoting various destinations to recognize and support minority groups. What a horrible ‘man in a robe’. ‘
Calling for better inclusion within the travel industry, King wrote: “It is not good to comment on the way another person dresses, to assume their gender and to externally think that they are. correct to call me a ‘man in a robe’. We are walking.
A travel industry professional denied there was an inclusiveness issue, suggesting King was “mainstream” in a move that was “more for attention than real change.”
Responding to negative reactions to a blog post on the recruiting consultant’s website, King wrote, “The problem. The one who only emphasizes things to get attention. The one that overlaps the other coats. The one who shouldn’t point fingers. The one who wants to have everyone. The man in the robe.
“All of these things have been told to me directly either in person, via DM or in the comments on our posts.”
King criticized colleagues in the industry who berated them for speaking out, saying they had been labeled “troublemakers” who wanted to “ruffle the feathers”
Praise: Many commented on King’s post thanking them for bringing up the genre
King, however, praised some of their colleagues for their more inclusive attitude, saying: “The total joy you have brought me with Ciarn at WTM and the various events we have attended are priceless.
“We had conversations with diversity team leaders, with senior board members, with activists from the black industry, with Instagram and Linkedin followers and it was really amazing. “
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10181863/Non-binary-CEO-slams-travel-industry-colleagues-labelled-man-dress.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]