Non-binary CEO slams travel industry colleagues after being labeled “the man in the robe”

The CEO of a travel recruiting company that identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns “she” and “they” says they were constantly referred to as “the man in the robe” at a major trade show in London last week.

Chris King, who founded Lightning Travel Recruitment in 2019, criticized some colleagues in the travel industry on LinkedIn, saying they had been labeled a “troublemaker” and “attention seeker” for highlighting evidence of discrimination.

King attended one of the industry’s largest travel shows, the World Travel Market, held the first week of November at ExCel, wearing a cream knee-length belted dress and ankle boots black with a zip detail on the front.

Lightning Travel Recruitment CEO Chris King attended one of the world’s largest travel fairs in London last week, wearing a cream gown – they say they were frequently referred to as’ the man in dress”

In a moving post shared on LinkedIn, the business owner said there was some irony in the abuse they had received, stating: “Imagine asking an industry that thrives by promoting various destinations to recognize and support minority groups. What a horrible ‘man in a robe’. ‘

Calling for better inclusion within the travel industry, King wrote: “It is not good to comment on the way another person dresses, to assume their gender and to externally think that they are. correct to call me a ‘man in a robe’. We are walking.

A travel industry professional denied there was an inclusiveness issue, suggesting King was “mainstream” in a move that was “more for attention than real change.”

Responding to negative reactions to a blog post on the recruiting consultant’s website, King wrote, “The problem. The one who only emphasizes things to get attention. The one that overlaps the other coats. The one who shouldn’t point fingers. The one who wants to have everyone. The man in the robe.

“All of these things have been told to me directly either in person, via DM or in the comments on our posts.”

King criticized colleagues in the industry who berated them for speaking out, saying they had been labeled “troublemakers” who wanted to “ruffle the feathers”

Praise: Many commented on King’s post thanking them for bringing up the genre

King, however, praised some of their colleagues for their more inclusive attitude, saying: “The total joy you have brought me with Ciarn at WTM and the various events we have attended are priceless.

“We had conversations with diversity team leaders, with senior board members, with activists from the black industry, with Instagram and Linkedin followers and it was really amazing. “