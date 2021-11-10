Fashion industry materials sourcing in the spotlight at COP26 as UN Fashion Industry Charter on Climate Action steps up commitments

(Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

With the knowledge that textile production contributes 1.35% of world oil production, fashion’s seismic climate footprint is often overlooked by global policymakers and regulators.

During the second week of COP26, the ecosystem of industry stakeholders, including brands, suppliers, retailers and NGOs, joined forces to call for a trade policy to incentivize the use of environmentally friendly materials.

Led by the nonprofit Textile Exchange, a list of 50 of the world’s largest fashion and textile companies has supported demand for incentives to use less carbon-intensive materials by mitigating or reducing reducing the price premiums that currently exist. This news follows the announcements of November 8 as part of the renewal Fashion industry charter for climate action that called on companies to set science-based targets and half emissions by 2030 and luxury fashion designer Stella McCartney’s advocacy last week that demanded increased government regulation of the industry.

The trade policy demand submitted to COP26 by Textile Exchange, an organization with more than 640 members, is driven by the trajectory that global fiber production has nearly doubled over the past 20 years, from 58 million tonnes in 2000 to 109 million tonnes in 2020.

At the same time, the global clothing and textile industry generates more than 1.5 trillion dollars in annual revenue and production is expected to increase by 34% to 146 million tonnes in 2030, if the sector resumes operations as of usual, according to the Textile Exchange. In the absence of signs of slowing down, mandatory measures are essential to rectify the ravages currently being caused by the sectors’ greenhouse gas emissions.

The call to action focuses on encouraging the use of environmentally friendly materials which are defined by the Textile Exchange as those from certified and verified sources that can be traced from raw material to finished product, and which are linked to data-driven environmental impact reductions. The organization refers to organic cotton and recycled fibers as examples of preferred materials.

Claire Bergkamp, ​​COO for Textile Exchange believes in the power of market incentive to trigger the systemic change that is needed. We need both regulations to stop bad actions and incentives for sustainable materials to help reduce the price burden that currently exists for more responsible sourcing. Our hope is that through trade incentives and tariff reductions, we can level the playing field, without placing a burden on suppliers along the value chain. Bergkamp notes.

The negative environmental impact accumulated by the fashion industry is often overlooked despite its carbon intensity compared to other sectors such as agriculture. For example, in In 2019, the UK government rejected the 18 clauses proposed in the report on setting the fashion for environmental audit committees which could have encouraged the industry to clean up its act and highlights missed historic opportunities.

In a statement supporting the Textile Exchange’s demand, Stella McCartney added that governments can actively support change by encouraging better materials to move the fashion industry in a more nature-friendly direction and reduce its contributions to climate and biodiversity crises before it is too late. Other companies supporting the request included H&M Group, Kering and Patagonia.

Bergkamp hopes policymakers listen to the latest industry calls and take the request seriously. Governments must sit down and act. This is a tangible request that can be easily acted upon. We want to move the market as quickly as possible. she declares.

Tamara Cincik, Founder and CEO of Fashion round table, the think tank that connects politics, fashion and creativity is also urging the industry to engage in politics. For the fashion industry to be part of the change, we need to be part of the conversation and offer ideas as well as solutions to politicians who may never have worked in the industry. said Cincik. The organization, which has also partnered with Fashion revolution and Eco-age posted a open letter ahead of COP26 to highlight the urgent need for world leaders to recognize the important role fashion can play in achieving net zero, eliminating waste and exercising business responsibility. Indeed, there is no time to waste. Even if the whole flurry of climate commitments and commitments made during the first week of COP26 have been fully met, the international agency estimates that we could limit warming to 1.8 degrees.

Yet in the fashion industry rhetoric is cheap and hypocritical facades accompanied by interwoven hollow promises of greenwashing remain commonplace. Brands in particular are keen to tout their adherence to the Science Based Targets initiative, but rarely address their use of virgin synthetic materials derived from fossil fuels. Often these organizations have also failed to align their climate commitments with their material sourcing strategies. For example, super-fast fashion giant Boohoo Group joined SBTi in June 2021. The Changing Markets Foundation survey found that over 85% of their collection contained synthetic materials, including polyester, nylon and acrylic..

For Textile Exchanges Bergkamp, ​​she regrets that there are no problems either. We want to see a real push for ambitious materials sourcing as a method to meet a company’s climate goals. It’s a new, holistic system that looks at sourcing, reselling, and sustainability, not incremental adjustments.

Updated Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action with Higher Ambitions

We hope that the fashion industry’s renewed Charter for Climate Action galvanizes businesses in the right direction with its ambitious commitments that define how the industry can achieve the goals aligned with the Paris Agreement.

The signatories, including LVMH, must now set scientific objectives for their emissions from scope 1 to 3 or reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030. This represents an increase compared to the previous charter which provided for 30% by 2030.

To support the achievement of these goals, key elements will ensure that companies must address energy efficiency, source energy from renewable sources, engage in increased levels of supplier due diligence, as well as phase out coal from different levels of their supply chain. More specifically, and linked to the demand for Textile Exchanges commercial policy, this also includes the sourcing of 100% priority materials by 2030 that have a lower climate impact. The criteria for these priority materials are defined by the Textile Exchange depending on the scale, risk and opportunity they may represent for a business.

The new ambitions set out in the charter represent a golden opportunity for industry and governments to set sustainability goals and strategies that are authentic to tackling greenhouse gas emissions at each individual node in the chain. ‘supply. For lawmakers in particular, as the supply of materials comes under increased scrutiny, they need to be aware of the nuances surrounding the specific materials that are derived from oil and gas and listen to the ” greenwashing and fraud now taking place when it comes to purchasing more durable materials.