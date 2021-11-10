Sonam Kapoor or Natasha Poonawalla, who wore Alexander McQueen’s red dress better?





We’re sure if we were to loot your wardrobe today, we would easily spot one or two pieces of clothing you might have bought that are identical to your best friend’s so you can both pair and win in style. This was also the case with besties Sonam Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla recently. When both of you are incredible fashionistas, fashion sensibilities are inevitable, so it was no surprise to see them wearing the same Alexander McQueen dress one after the other. We would ask who wore it best, but on closer inspection, you don’t see much of a difference in style between the two stars. The two styled the dresses with wide black belts and cropped heeled ankle boots to complement the scarlet red dress. They even went ahead to pose in the exact same way! Sonam however took the scarlet route with her look with her added red box clutch while Natasha kept the black tone true to her look and spent her unusual Diwali in her best style! Also Read: Jared Leto Or Lil Nas X Who Wore The Gucci Groovy Feathery Sleeve Suit Best? Natasha Poonawalla is friends with some of the best names in the fashion industry and will often be spotted in some of their exclusive designs for charity and red carpet events. For the British Vogue x Tiffany & Co event in London, Natasha dressed in a one-of-a-kind Oscar De La Renta floral mini dress with 3D flowers adorned on it for Rs 10 Lakh. Of course, it can’t be Natasha Poonawalla without her love for all that is unique and her dazzling limited-edition Gucci clutch fresh off the catwalk in the shape of an anatomical heart. Also Read: Natasha Poonawalla in Rs 8 Lakh Floral Dress Wearing Not One But Two Rs 2 Lakh Phone Cases But a little bird dropped a tiny letter and revealed that Natasha Poonawalla was actually potentially paired up with Taylor Swift who chose the same dress for the 2021 Grammys earlier this year. Whoever wore it the best, all we know is we could do it with a little help from their wardrobe for sure. Taylor Swift in an Oscar De La Renta floral dress; Image credit: AFP Also read: Natasha Poonawalla had an amazing afternoon with Priyanka Chopra and her Rs 82 Lakh handbag To shop for fashion on Amazon, click here. Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks Team writes about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

