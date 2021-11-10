Banquet and dress-up day for the reunion of history





The day of reunion and historical disguises is November 11! Costumes from the 18th century to the 1980s are available from the Living History Lab on a first come, first served basis. There will be a costume contest for those who choose to participate. Judging will take place at the History Homecoming Bank Bash at 9 p.m. outside on College Avenue. The costumes will be available on October 28 and November 2 from 11:50 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you would like an individual appointment, please contact Dr Henold at [email protected] (Event Rain Location – Wortmann Ballroom) Philosophy and guidelines History Dress-up is part of History Homecoming, a full day of activities that celebrate the study of history at Roanoke College. All students, faculty and staff are invited to dress up in historical costumes for the Homecoming of History to join in and share this celebration with the rest of the campus.

Costumes for historical fancy dress are provided by the Living History Lab, a project of the History Department at Roanoke College. Founded in 2014, the LHL provides historical costumes for educational purposes for campus departments.

Story Dressing is undertaken in the spirit of fun and play. Students are encouraged to choose an outfit from a time when they like to study, or just something they feel comfortable wearing.

Even though this event is undertaken in the spirit of fun, we all need to understand that historical costumes by their nature have cultural significance. This meaning carries even more weight when placed in particular contexts. Students are asked to think about the costume they choose, think about the meaning the costumes carry, and be mindful of our community as a whole.

The Living History Lab is open to all members of the Roanoke College community. Instructions Reunion History – Get dressed on Thursday, November 11 e

Your costume will be kept in the living history lab for you. You can come and get dressed between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on the morning of the Homecoming of History.

Please wear your costume wherever you would normally go on campus.

You MUST return your costume to the Bash at the Bank on the night of History’s Homecoming. Returns will be on the first floor of the Bank building, between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Stay for the best karaoke night on campus.

Thank you for participating in our photo contest! Prizes will be offered for the best costumed photos taken in iconic (or obscure) locations on campus. Solo and group photos are eligible. Email your best photos to Dr Whitney Leeson by 4:00 p.m. ( [email protected] ). No more than 3 entries per person. Entries are likely to be posted at the Bash. Winners will receive gift cards and a chance to elevate BANK the PIG (the coveted History Homecoming Trophy).

Remember, not all costumes are perceived as harmless. No military costume is allowed for this event, and special care must be taken with pre-war period costumes. Any use of the costumes to glorify the South Plantation will not be tolerated.

