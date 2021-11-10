Lady Gaga’s red carpet fashion





It’s official: Lady Gaga chased her Gucci House press tour and if her first look is any indication, she certainly won’t disappoint. Because when she showed up to the UK premiere on Tuesday, November 9 in a jaw-dropping purple Gucci gown, it was clear she wasn’t going to disturb her glamor on the red carpet. Her dress, which was part of the 2022 fashion houses collection, was completely see-through. It featured a run around the torso, a major slit on the leg, and a gorgeous cape that made for such memorable photo ops. The dress was obviously gorgeous in solo, but in true Gaga fashion, accessories were just as much a part of the equation. The actress, who worked with stylists Sandra Amador and Tom Eerbout, paired the dress with fishnet stockings, massive platform boots, dazzling gloves and diamonds galore from Tiffany & Co. Her glamor was just as dramatic as her outfit, which isn’t surprising given that the Bad Romance singer has her own beauty label, Haus Labs. She worked with a makeup artist Sarah tan for a look that was very clearly all around the eyes. Seriously, can we take a moment of silence for her purple eyelids?!?This is not all, however. To really raise the ante, she also decided to debut subtle bangs for the tall shebang thanks to a hairstylist. Frédéric Aspiras. It didn’t take long for fans to absolutely lose their thrill at the glamor of the stars’ red carpet, as they took Twitter by storm. Lady Gaga has always understood the mission, a surfer captioned a series of images of the event. Another person added: Clean up your timeline with Lady Gaga being badass. While the star has stopped in to pose for many solo photos, she has also been joined by her fabulous red carpet co-stars and it’s safe to say that this cast knows how to clean up well. Adam Pilot, who plays Maurizio Gucci, in the film looked dapper than ever in a navy Burberry tuxedo. Jared leto, who plays Paolo Gucci, had fun with fashion for the grand premiere. He put on a turquoise velvet suit, which he accessorized with a pendant necklace. To see all of these fabulous looks and more of the fabulous fashion from the London premiere, keep scrolling! Because of Salma hayeks gilded gold dress Camille Cottins elegant suit, gathered the best looks, coming soon!

