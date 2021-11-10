Camouflage wedding dress at Davids Bridal, based outside of Philly

New

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something, well, camouflaged ?! Davids Bridal, the nation’s largest bridal store chain, recently launched a new item that raised eyebrows: a camo wedding dress.

That’s right. For $ 750, brides can now celebrate one of the biggest days of their lives wearing a camouflage wedding dress. The dress is available in green and gray camouflage print. The camo dress also comes with a camo bow tie for the groom.

Here’s a look at the front of the design:

The Davids Bridal camo wedding dress is the result of a collaboration between the company and Busch beer. If you’ve been scratching your head and wondering what the cover-up has to do with a beer that you might not have realized is still around, you probably don’t know that Busch is hugely popular in the community. hunters. Busch’s motto is that it is brewed for the outdoors. Busch offers a limited edition camouflage box, which our camod bride holds in her hand.

Now a camo wedding dress is one thing. While wearing camouflage has been and continues to be controversial in some camps, many perfectly fine people continue to wear camouflage as a fashion statement. And the idea that we should all stop wearing camouflage after the insurgency earlier this year is just ridiculous.

But just as ridiculous? Wearing a camo dress which also has the Busch logo in the pattern. Yes. Watch attentively. The Buschs logo is all over this dress:

And we weren’t against Busch here. Were they sure it was perfectly, uh, drinkable, especially when you’ve been sitting in a hunting blind since 4am waiting for a deer to move in your line of sight. But does a bride really Want any beer logo or, dammit, any brand logo on her wedding dress? Would a bride who loves Chipotle wear a Chipotle-branded wedding dress? (These burrito bowls are dope, however.)

Perhaps this is just one of those cases where we say: to each his own.

Regardless, the camo dress first became available to order at Davids Bridal stores or through the website October 26. The company is accepting orders until November 26. Davids Bridal spokeswoman Kristen Elworthy told us the company is not releasing sales data. But she insists on the dresses are sale and that they see a really positive response to both the bow tie and the dress.

We asked Elworthy if she could break down the geographies where camo wedding dresses are most popular. (The Conshohocken-based company has more than 250 stores nationwide.) She said she didn’t have that data immediately available. But, she notes, camo dresses are selling across the United States.

We’re seeing an increase in the number of brides considering alternative styles or colors, she added when we asked if anyone actually wanted to wear a camouflage wedding dress with the Busch logo on it. Camo a a big moment at the moment also in fashion. The dress is, of course, for a more non-traditional bride. Definitely one who loves the outdoors. It’s perfect for a bride who wants something different or maybe a second dress for her event. And, of course, there are a lot of Busch superfans.

Elworthy went on to say that couples have become even more creative and personal with their weddings during the pandemic and Davids Bridal is trying to follow this trend.

