Britney Spears Reveals Her Wedding Dress Is Designed By Donatella Versace As She Poses In A Sheer Pink Dress

BRITNEY Spears has revealed that she had her wedding dress designed by Donatella Versace.

The pop icon posted new photos on Tuesday showing her posing in a cute pink tulle dress.

4 Britney Spears posed in a pink gown on Instagram as she revealed Donatella Versace designed her wedding dress

4 In the caption, Britney, 39, told her fans it wasn't her wedding dress, but the big day gown was being made "as we speak."

In the caption, Britney, 39, told her fans it wasn’t her wedding dress but the big day gown was being made “as we speak.”

The mum of two wrote: “No it’s not my bahahah wedding dress !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress right now. Good night folks !!!!”

Britney is engaged to her five-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari who proposed to the singer in September.

It’s no surprise that Donatella is the one to create Brit’s dress, as the famous designer has long been a supporter of the singer and the Free Britney movement.

Earlier this year, the fashion icon sprang from one of Britney’s posts, which included a photo of herself with the designer.

“Love that @britneyspears posted her favorite looks from the 2000s !! That flashback was from when she came to my show in 2002, looking glamorous in Versace. I’ll never forget when you came to stay with my Britney, you were and always will be magic !!!! “

Donatella also showed her support for Britney during her Trusteeship Court hearings this year.

“Here for you @Britneyspears !! Be you. Be confident. You are amazing !!”

While her dress is already in the works, Britney is not yet in a position to plan her wedding to Sam, 27, until they know the outcome of the next guardianship hearing this week.

BRITISH VICTORY

Britney scored a huge legal victory last month as her father, Jamie Spears, 69, was removed from his role as Tory after 13 years.

Speaking in court, Judge Brenda Penny said: “From what I’ve read in the documents, and I’ve read everything. I think the suspension of Jamie Spears is in Britney’s best interests. Spears.

“The current situation is unworkable. The court finds that the toxic environment created by Jamie Spears must be removed today.”

The change means the Mississippi native will have more freedom in her personal life.

Now she can make big decisions in life, including taking big steps with Sam.

Before the judge made his ruling, Britney’s attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, called Jamie a “toxic and abusive alcoholic” in court.

This is just the first step in the process of ending Britney’s guardianship entirely.

The next hearing is scheduled to take place on November 12 which will decide if and how the guardianship will be terminated.

FAMILY TIME

Most recently, Britney shared cute snaps with her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, as they enjoyed a night out visiting the Van Gogh exhibit.

The Toxic singer, who shares her sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, beamed as she posed alongside her sons who are now taller than her.

She wrote on Instagram: “Me and my boys last night” with several red lip emojis.

In a clip posted by Britney, she was seen walking around the immersive exhibit having fun with her boys and her agent and longtime friend Cade Hudson.

PROPOSAL

Sam, an Iranian fitness model and aspiring actor, gave the singer a 4-carat brilliant-cut round diamond ring from Forever Diamonds NY.

The Toxic hitmaker broke the news on Instagram, writing, “I can’t believe it !!”

4 It's no surprise that Donatella is the one to create Brit's dress, as the famous designer has long been a supporter of the singer and the Free Britney movement.

4 Britney got engaged to her five-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari in September

