Britney Spears says Donatella Versace makes her wedding dress

Britney Spears prepares to walk down the aisle in style. Almost two months after getting engaged to Sam Asghari, the pop star revealed that she chose Donatella Versace to design her wedding dress. The “Toxic” singer posed in a pink ball gown for a series of Instagram photos Tuesday night, writing in pure style, “No that’s not my bahahah wedding dress !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak, she continued adding, “Good night folks !!!!” It won’t be the first time that the Toxic singer has worn one of the fashion icons; in May, Donatella posted a snap back by Spears at a Versace fashion show in 2002. ll [sic] never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney you were and always will be magic !!!! she captioned the sweet snap. Britney Spears attended Donatella Versace’s fashion show in Milan in 2002, sporting a sparkling Versace dress. Getty Images While the Spears wedding dress is in the works, it remains to be seen if she realizes the difficult planning situation she sought fans’ advice on in October. I don’t know where I’m going to get married, she said on Tik Tok at the time. We don’t know if we were going to get married in Italy, Greece, Australia or New York. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (pictured in 2019) have been dating for almost five years. MovieMagic Asghari, 27, proposed in September, after dating Spears, 39, for nearly five years in the midst of his 13-year tutorship. The personal trainer posed the question with a special sparkler from New York designer Roman Malayev, as Page Six exclusively learned, personalized with his nickname for Spears, Lioness, engraved on the band. The “Slumber Party” music video star is expected to be Spears’ third husband, as she was previously married to Kevin Federline with whom she shares her two children: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 from 2004 to 2007. She was also briefly married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004. For her wedding to Federline, the star wore a dress by Monique Lhuillier, who previously told Page Six Style that she designed the second Spears lace mini dress and dressed her entire bridal party in addition to designing her “dress. , her neckband, her gloves and a beautiful cathedral length veil. Britney was at the peak of her career when her team contacted me to design her wedding dress, Lhuillier recalls. She was incredibly down to earth, sweet and kind. She had childish excitement about the process.

