Florida men’s basketball opens season with win – ESPN 98.1 FM





The 2021-22 college basketball season is officially on. The Florida men’s basketball team started their year with a 74-61 victory over Elon Phoenix on Tuesday. : Highlights from the opening dub of the season #GoGators | #GatorsHoop pic.twitter.com/H0hTZIQMRS – Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) November 10, 2021 Florida men’s basketball wins first game of season After a berth in the NCAA tournament, Florida enter the season with seven senior players, including six seniors. Additionally, the Gators remained busy throughout the offseason to recoup four transfers, two of which were in the starting lineup on Tuesday. The starting lineup for Florida at the season opener included forwards Anthony Durji and Colin Castleton, as well as guards Myreon Jones, Tyree Appleby and Brandon McKissic. Alligators cross the first half The Gators were quick to gain momentum early in the game. Returning starter Duruji opened the scoring with a three-point jumper aided by the transfer from Penn State Jones. Jones didn’t hit his first shot for nearly 15 minutes, but finished 4 and 8 from the three-point line and six of 13 overall. Additionally, Jones finished the night with 18 points, three assists and six rebounds. Myreon Jones is Mr. Long Range tonight pic.twitter.com/HJjRd2Elxz – Florida bar stool (@UFBarstool) November 10, 2021 Castleton commented on Jones’ performance in the debut and how good he is as a shooter.

https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Castleton-on-Jones.mp3 Castleton started his senior season impressively on the defensive end. In the first half, the Gators big man scored 17 points and is almost 52 percent. He finished the game with a total of 18 points as well as six blocked shots. NOT IN HIS HOUSE @Castleton_ https://t.co/tHwEtgaHy8#GoGators | #GatorsHoop pic.twitter.com/sCZjmHirgI – Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) November 10, 2021 In the final 11 minutes of the first half, Florida ran 30-10 to take a 47-24 lead to complete the first half. Plus, the Gators kept Elon just 34 percent for the half. Florida forced nine turnovers that would result in a 16-point conversion. It was a solid outing for the Gators to close the first. Nonetheless, the second half was not seen as an exciting one of a Gators performance. Slippages in the second half Regarding his impression of Florida’s performance as a whole, head coach Mike White spoke about how the team lost momentum in the second half. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/White1-Playfor40.mp3 The second half started out the same as the first, with Jones making his first long ball and being fouled for a four-point play. With less than 17 minutes to go, Appleby shot a three-runner to raise the Gators to 57-29. Appleby finished the night with 14 points, three assists and four turnovers. The last 15 minutes of the game saw a sloppy Florida team. The Gators missed 17 shots to go 6-for-23 the rest of the way. Castleton explained the sluggishness of the second half and how the team will need to improve as a whole. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Castleton1.mp3 In a related vein, Castleton spoke about how the team will need to bounce back as the Gators prepare to face 20th Florida State on Sunday. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Castleton2.mp3 What’s next for men’s basketball in Florida The Gators will look to build on their success as they prepare for their first big test of the season against Florida State. The Seminoles have won seven straight games in the Rivalry Series. The start for the game is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 14 at the Exactech Arena / O’Connell Center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wruf.com/headlines/2021/11/10/florida-mens-basketball-opens-season-with-a-win/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos