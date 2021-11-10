2021 Everlane Desert Boot and Desert Shoe Review and Approval

$ 125,

I still remember the total confusion. My wife, the member of our little domestic duo who does not have deeply ingrained fashion brainworms – was absolutely obsessed with getting an Everlane “day glove”. I had no idea what she was talking about. But women all over the world did, and for them my ignorance would probably have been a cause for concern. Because I was imagining something that has spots on your fingers and that goes on your hands, and she was talking about a shoe – the – which has a devoted public bordering on the sect.

That was a long time ago, and I remember wondering then, “If this is how good Everlane’s shoes are, why do they care about us guys?” And then, because of the aforementioned brainworms, I wondered the same thing every few weeks until Everlane dropped men’s sneakers on the world. “Good move!” I was thinking. I even wrote about these new sneakers. But there was, just around my brainstem, still a gnawing sensation: If sneakers are doable, where are the real shoes? I thought the answer would come in time. And that moment is now, because the brand has finally (ultimately!) pulled out a few pairs of shoes suitable for guys. They are extremely well calibrated at this time. Here’s why you need it on your radar.

Options? Options!

Usually, in the rider, we focus on a singular element. A chino style. A basket. A sweatshirt. The general idea is for you, dear reader, to experience this thing that we here in Esquire are digging into right now. This installment is a little different. We are going to talk about of them shoes instead of one (please don’t tighten your beads too categorically; you’ll be fine). There is a ‘desert boot’ type chukka aptly named ‘desert boot’ and a wallabee type bottom called ‘desert shoe’, which fits the theme but doesn’t really make sense. Too bad. I’m going to let Everlane have this one just because both shoes are executed well, and because they are executed well, we’re going to explain why both can be factored into your shoe rotation quite effectively.

They are based on authentic classics.

Are you feeling a little whiff of Clarks Originals inspiration? You should be. But while it’s not (at all) difficult to trace their lineage, Everlane’s new shoes aren’t just a facsimile exercise. The desert boot is streamlined, with a low-profile three-eyelet upper that works well under wider jeans or thinner chinos. The Desert Shoe is even lower, with a silhouette less different from something like a Fear of God or Loro Piana moccasin than you might think. Importantly, both (like FoG and LP) are based on a sneaker sole that eliminates formality while aesthetically separating them from the classic crepe-soled shoes they are inspired by. We always move away, at least a little, from a landscape dominated by sneakers. These are the shoes to wear to explore this new horizon.

They are (very) comfortable and (very) versatile.

Is it particularly shocking to learn that a desert boot and a wallee are awesome chameleons in the footwear world, able to blend seamlessly into a wide range of vibrations and proportions? It isn’t (or at least it shouldn’t be). But it’s worth repeating, because if you’re in the market for new shoes, getting something that will work with whatever is already in your wardrobe will make your life easier. And, of course, a brand that has been making shoes for a few years now should know how to create a few styles that feel great underfoot. But I was genuinely impressed when I first tried on the desert shoes (aka wallees) and found myself without complaints. Do you remember those brain worms? They sometimes make you feel the slightest inconvenience imposed by a not quite right shoe as an insurmountable obstacle to wear. But Everlane’s new shoes pass the mark. They’re pretty darn portable, and they look good too. Maybe I finally (most of the time) understand my wife’s obsessive take on the day glove all those years ago, even though the name still completely confuses me.

Photograph by Timothy Mulcare. Styling of John Olson props for Halley Resources.

Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire’s Style Director, covering everything from fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers.

