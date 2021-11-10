Netflix to offer luxury fashion clothing

Nearly two years of the pandemic have left many in need of a new wardrobe, whether it’s because styles have changed or sizes have fluctuated, and with plenty of binge-worthy TV shows to discuss. . And while consumers may not yet be able to purchase a replica of Joe Exotics ‘dazzled double-breasted shirt, Netflix now has plenty of other merchandise to fill streamers’ closets.

Ahead of Emily’s second season in Paris, which kicks off on December 22, the California video platform has teamed up with several luxury brands to offer clothing selections related to pieces worn by star Lily Collins and other characters from series. The Netflix store will feature clothing from AZ Factory, various brands owned by Chanel and My Beachy Side, according to French fashion magazine LOfficiel, as well as jewelry from Roberto Coin. Products will also be available on Saks.com and select Saks stores.

Netflix first launched its e-commerce store in June with blockbuster products like Stranger Things and The Witcher, as well as Netflix-branded clothing. Since then, the company has added more items from those shows, including a collaboration with General Mills on limited edition cereal boxes related to Stranger Things, and also released more recent thrill products like Squid Game.

Last month, the streaming giant also partnered with Walmart to start selling clothes, toys and games in-store and online related to its most popular kids and family programs, including CoComelon, Ada Twist, Scientist and Nailed It!

And Netflix will launch a book club on its YouTube and Facebook channels next week, tying an adaptation of a literary work to its source material in a show hosted by three-time Emmy-winner Uzo Aduba. The first selection is the novel by Nella Larsens Passing, whose film debuts on Netflix this week.

These efforts, while catching the attention of consumers, also represent Netflix’s search for alternative revenue streams as the streaming and subscription space continues to become increasingly crowded. Although Netflix added 4.4 million households in the third quarter, bringing its total paid subscribers to 213 million, PYMNTS research shows that 19% of consumers expect to reduce the number of subscriptions they use when the pandemic has subsided.

Turn viewers into buyers

Amazon, with its vast network of shopping, videos and other services, has also made the connection between commerce and streaming. It kicked off a fashion show earlier this year allowing viewers to purchase products directly from links in the video, as part of Amazon’s experimentation with tCommerce as it rolls out its own branded TVs. .

The goal, according to Albert Cheng, COO of Amazon Studios, is to connect the Amazon Video ecosystem to the marketplace. Full integration is still in its early stages, however, with Cheng noting that the key is to avoid being intrusive into the viewing experience.

We have this massive global infrastructure and delivery system, and the ability to tie TV and buying together on the same platform, he said during a panel earlier this year.

At this time, Netflix accounts cannot be linked directly to store accounts, and subscribers do not have any special benefits in the eCommerce store. But last week, the company released a bundle of five games related to Stranger Things and other shows, accessible through the Netflix app, suggesting the possibility of a more connected commerce experience.

Meet consumers in their territory

All of this is further proof that contextual commerce is transcending social media platforms. Brands have spent the better part of two years rushing to meet consumers where they already hang out online and allow them to transact there.

In February, for example, Shopify extended its payment tool, Shop Pay, to merchants on Facebook and Instagram. And Walmart has invested a lot of time in collaborations with Buzzfeed, Meredith Corp., the SideChef kitchen app, and others in an effort to always be present in people’s lives.

Jason Young, president of digital shopping marketing platform Chicory, told PYMNTS in an interview that purchasable content has really taken a leap forward, especially when it comes to groceries.

I think back to the day when every moment of contextual business content is purchasable, where every consumer is offered a truly frictionless, multi-option shopping path, he said. This is what I fully expect over the next three to five years.

