‘Big Step Ahead’: AJ Hoggard’s New Look in Michigan State Men’s Hoops Season Opening Game vs. Kansas
For months Michigan State mens basketball was a program with far more questions than answers.
A pre-season full of quotes from the head coach Tom izzo and the company shed light on the many stories that plague his team. The usual suspects, questioned in every way: who will be the main focus? Who will take the reins of the leader? What will differentiate this team from last season?
And in the biggest games, who will become the leader and the top scorer? who can emerge?
After a transformative offseason, second year guard AJ Hoggard provided at least one answer in Michigan States’ 87-74 loss to Kansas on Tuesday night. Hoggard scored a career-high 17 points with 4 assists (8-13 FG, 1-2 3FG) in just 26 minutes to lead the Spartans to score and give them their heartbeat under Madison Square’s infamous concave ceiling. Garden.
It’s a game and if anyone learned anything from last season, it isn’t wise to put a lot of effort into just one early performance. Rankings change, teams go up and down, and the best preseason players might not even be mentioned in March – after all, it’s college basketball.
Still, there is something to be said for the nature of Hoggards’ performance, a comfortable sitting between the unexpected and the unexpected. On the one hand, he’s more than demonstrated his ability to push the ball, penetrate, and ensure a consistent offensive and defensive presence in Michigan’s two pre-season games against Ferris State and Grand Valley State.
And yet, in a team that could be competitive in many ways, the arrival of Hoggards is still a bit of a shock. In those aforementioned exhibits, there was also occasional recklessness as he quickened the tempo and demonstrated a lack of energy in defense.
Izzo has previously said he has nearly seven starters with Hoggard firmly in the mix. Still, few would have considered him the production model he was against a strong Kansas team, especially with the experienced roster Michigan State brings to the table.
“I was really happy with AJ,” Izzo said after the game. “He pushed the ball at the break, he defended pretty well. I think he took a big step forward.
Some examples of his last stage on Tuesday night: getting the ball out of the junior striker Malik room in transition, passing Kansas guard Remy Martin and painting him Kansas paint to get the finish and foul, eyes never breaking off the rim. Driving in the arc and out of the paint, find the sixth grade senior striker Mitch lightfoot blocking its way to the basket and pushing it back towards a wide open first year guard Max Christie for the three facts.
And his only triple of the match: a catch at the right time to bring the score to 48-45 almost five minutes after the start of the second half. No moment has summed up Hoggards’ overall game perfectly, but one would be hard-pressed not to mention this one, with three fingers crashing into his temple in celebration of the blow released to millions of viewers.
It goes without saying that this does not come out of nowhere. Hoggard, the only holdover from the dismal 2020-21 campaign, showed flashes of that vision and athleticism as a freshman, but couldn’t find enough consistency to become a key player. for the Spartans as they fought through a crucial stretch to close the regular season.
Quietly, he moved into the offseason with a mission. Hoggard said he worked on his overall game, shooting and body, focusing on being more aggressive and finding his sense of attack.
The results have been and have been impressive. Hoggard lost 20 pounds by changing his diet and getting enough sleep to become noticeably faster as he hopped and hopped down the court at a frantic pace.
When I got there and things weren’t going the way I thought from the start, just at the game level, a little slow, a little slow, he said in October of his decision to lose some weight. I just knew it was time for a change and that was something I needed to do to improve myself and help my guys on the pitch.
At Monday’s weekly press conference, Izzo provided a preview of the game against Kansas and, incidentally, Hoggards made a revealing breakthrough.
AJ is almost a transfer because the guy who played last year and the guy who played this year is a whole different guy, he said. We saw a new body, a new state of mind.
And now ? It is an interesting place for the second. Hoggards ‘game is the first significant strike in a quarterback controversy Izzo alluded to as junior point guard Tyson Walkers’ two-point 20-minute performance marred by a few fouls and early turnovers failed in comparison. .
Walker certainly won’t be disappearing from the rotation anytime soon as he works through the issues to find what Izzo has called the happy medium between his passing and shooting tendencies. Both can and will contribute to the team in different ways Hoggards, just the one that shines a bit early.
And while there have been a few mistakes, the promise Hoggard delivers on Once I’ll Believe It When I See It has been well received.
So who better to see him in person than his loved ones? The Coatesville, PA native and proud East Coaster said ahead of the game that he “couldn’t be more excited” to play in front of a litany of family and friends in the basketball mecca.
Kind of a home game for me … I’m just focused, “he said before the game.” I’m ready to join my team and go to war.
Izzo said the Champions Classic is a momentous event and despite the loss, it’s clear Hoggard has one for the album. Only problem: there is also another question.
Can he continue?
Discussion
