KHS student protests school dress code | New

Ella Arnold remembers the straw that broke the camel’s back. She wore a regular t-shirt that fully covered her shoulders to school that day, but the way she carried her backpack made one of her bra straps show up. The exposed strap resulted in a dress code violation. Arnold, who was forced to miss test preparations for one of her classes at Kokomo High School, was upset.

After that, I told my friends about it. They were talking about how we need to make a change, so I thought, if no one else is going to do it, I might as well, Arnold said. I’m ready to have a little trouble with school, because I know I won’t get in trouble with my parents for standing up for something that I believe in. What I am doing is not bad. It is not illegal.

Arnold’s friend Ashlee Kanable has said she wants to support Arnold and protest the dress code, which she also considers unfair.

I was like, we have to say something or do something about it, Kanable said. We kind of kicked off the protest and spread the word by posting stories on Instagram and Snapchat.

Kanable said she noticed high school students reacting negatively to social media posts, but said the girls were fighting back and filling out forms to attend the protest.

Arnold posted a link to a Google poll on his Instagram and Snapchat stories, to see if other students were interested in protesting the dress code, and to his surprise, 108 people signed up.

Arnold said a girl responded to his messages to tell him that students and parents had previously tried to discuss the dress code with school administrators, but the school had shut them down.

I would understand if they would take us out of class because you could see our underwear or something, but not a bra strap, Arnold said. I was taken out of class because they could see my bra strap. I was sent to school in suspension for the skin on my leg. They made me put duct tape on my skin which ended up causing a rash on my leg. I think [that] is highly inappropriate.

Arnold believes the dress code targets girls more for offenses such as showing too much skin on the shoulders and legs, but does not have the same weight when boys wear loose pants or shorts that girls should wear. switch.

Guys walk around school after last period shirtless because of their activities, and [the school] didn’t tell them anything, but if a girl had to wear shorts right after school for, say, a marching band or a cheer, she would be in trouble until she was in uniform, Arnold said.

Arnold believes the school is overreacting to the way students, especially girls, dress and misinterprets casual clothing as too distracting.

Students don’t find what girls are wearing to be distracting. I feel like the school is reporting it because they are the ones who feel distracted by what the students are wearing, said Arnold.

I don’t think it’s appropriate to remove a girl from the classroom because her shoulder is visible. I don’t feel that a shoulder should be something a teacher finds distracting. Or the skin on my leg; I don’t feel like the skin on my leg is any different from the skin on my arm.

Arnold isn’t opposed to her school having a dress code, but she believes it is enforced too aggressively and does more harm than good to students. She wants the dress code changed to make it more equal for all students, and she believes parents should be notified whenever a student is subject to a dress code. At present, she said the school does not alert parents of petty dress code violations.

Arnold said his parents were 100% okay when it came to protesting the dress code. When she organized a protest in front of the school, her mother and grandparents were by her side. Her stepfather, who had to work, drove by to show his support.

Some of his teachers gave Arnold advice on how to plan and carry out his manifestation. One teacher in particular never expressed his opinion on the dress code, but he encouraged Arnold to voice his opinion and recommended advice to ensure that Arnold would not break any school rules.

Arnold scheduled the first demonstration on September 3. She made sure to protest after school and off school property so as not to break any rules, but was disappointed with the turnout.

Everything was legal, Arnold said. But they still took the kids out of class that day, telling them that if they went to my protest they would be suspended, and they were extremely aggressive about it. This is why half of the children who registered for my demonstration did not attend. They were afraid of being suspended.

Kokomo School Corporation declined to comment, but Arnold said no one has been suspended for attending the protest.

The administration cannot ignore us forever. It’s something we’re going to talk about, Arnold said. She discussed with other students ways to protest that will not elicit such a negative response from the school society.

They refuse to recognize what we have done. Honestly, I think unless we fight well and keep doing what we were doing, we weren’t going to see a change.