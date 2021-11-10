RealReal CEO: Fashion is polluting our planet. We need regulation to make this stop





Opinion of Julie Wainwright for CNN Business Perspectives It’s a well-kept secret that fashion is one of the dirtiest industries, contributing up to 8% of the global total. carbon footprint, over all international flights and maritime transport combined. It is so under the radar that it is nowhere to be found in the official diary of COP26, the two-week United Nations climate change conference that is currently underway. This is a painful omission, given that on its current trajectory, fashion could use more than 26% of the allocated total. carbon footprint allocated to all industries to limit global warming to 2C by 2050. It’s a legacy industry that has operated unchecked for generations, and it’s not going to make the dramatic changes needed to reduce emissions on its own. Change will only come when there are laws that require it. But there are no specific environmental regulations fashionable in the United States. It’s time to warn the industry and push U.S. lawmakers to take immediate action. Up to 98% of fashion industry emissions come from production. And clothing manufacturing doubled from 2000 to 2015, driven by global “fast fashion” brands which release more collections each year than traditional brands. Buyers getting rid of their clothes after just a few wear and tear, the value of a garbage truck textile is now buried or burned every second, resulting in even more harmful emissions. Changing that starts with changing consumer behavior to recirculate, rather than throw away, the items they no longer wear, but this must continue with legislation to limit the footprint of fashion. Europe is a prime example of how Congress can take legislative action. In 2020, France passed a law banning the burning or landfill of unsold fashion items, requiring companies to donate or recycle unsold items. The European Commission Sustainable Products Initiative aims to make products across the EU more sustainable and recyclable, and to tackle harmful chemicals in items like textiles. To truly participate in the fight and be a leader on climate change, the United States must follow suit. The government must create policies that will reduce the industry’s unsustainable rate of emissions over time. It can start with: Implement consumer incentive programs that encourage the purchase of resold or returnable goods, such as a consumer rebate at the point of sale or an individual tax deduction at the end of the year Require the Environmental Protection Agency to appoint a “fashion czar” to oversee government-wide efforts to reduce emissions from the fashion industry, including review and regulation environmental impacts Institute fines for harmful practices, such as the destruction of unsold product, while promoting incentives such as annual tax deductions for companies striving to reduce their emissions Encourage and reward regenerative agriculture and the production of environmentally friendly raw materials Discourage the production of disposable fashion through regulation and taxation Dealing with the climate crisis means creating permanent change within the fashion industry and reversing the damage we have caused. There’s no time to lose. We must act now. The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kvia.com/news/2021/11/10/the-realreal-ceo-fashion-is-polluting-our-planet-we-need-regulation-to-make-it-stop/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos