Britney Spearss wedding dress is designed by Versace





Britney spears and Sam asghari Maybe just got engaged two months ago, but the pop star is already rushing forward to finalize the details of her big day. Spears posted a series of images of her wearing a semi-sheer pink evening gown on Instagram Tuesday night, announcing that she had decided who would design the wedding dress of her dreams. No, this is not my bahahah wedding dress !!!!, she wrote in the caption. Donatella Versace made my dress as we speak. Good night, friends !!!! The singer’s relationship with Versace dates back decades, with the designer dressing her for music videos and major awards shows since the start of her career. In May, Donatella shared a photo of herself and Spears with their arms around each other at the brand’s 2002 fashion show in Milan. I will never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and always will be magic !!!! she captioned the photo. While she may now have figured out the sartorial part of the wedding, last month the pop star still hadn’t decided where she was going to host the entire ceremony. She told fans on TIC Tac, I don’t know where I’m going to get married. We don’t know if we were going to get married in Italy, Greece, Australia or New York. Spears and Asghari first met on the set of her Slumber party music video in October 2016 where they exchanged numbers. They made their relationship official on Instagram a little over a year later on New Years Day 2017. In September, after nearly five years together, Asghari asked the question with a custom ring designed by Romain Malayev and engraved with her nickname for Spears, Lioness. She announced the news of their engagement on Instagram shortly after the proposal, posting a video of her displaying her engagement ring in various poses alongside Asghari before kissing her cheek. Fuck I can’t believe it !!!!!, she wrote in the caption followed by a series of ring emojis. More great stories from Vanity Show Inside the sudden disappearance of the most wanted man in the art world

