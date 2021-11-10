Fashion
Tux trends: elegant clothing remains the rule for the bride and groom
The Deer has been occupied; There has been an increase in demand for bridal wear, said store owner Robyn Moser, referring to a recent wave of bridal celebrations following the closure of the 2020 pandemic. We are a full-service boutique that offers a personal touch with individual relationships.
While big box options may be tempting some, Moser observes that there are many advantages to staying local and shopping small when it comes to outfitting a wedding party with suits, tuxedos and dresses. accessories.
Our sales and fitting staff are knowledgeable and we offer tailoring for our tuxedos, she said. We don’t just hand you something and let you through the door; we have you try it on to make sure it fits properly.
With decades of experience in menswear, Moser pays attention to what’s popular now.
Until around 2010, we mostly saw black tuxedos for weddings, but there was a definite trend towards more color, she said. Currently we are renting out many variations of blues from a dark navy blue to a French blue which is a brighter and more intense color and yes we were even seeing some of the powder blue from the 70s but it is a blue more updated baby.
It’s not difficult for Moser to determine what is driving the color changes.
Not everyone likes the same thing, so it really depends on your personal preferences, she said.
Another color that is seen more and more in weddings, notes Moser, is burgundy.
But a burgundy jacket doesn’t have to be paired with burgundy pants, she advised.
A wedding party we recently dressed up went with burgundy jackets, black pants, black shirts, burgundy waistcoats, and plaid ties that incorporated black, gray and burgundy to bring it all together.
And don’t forget the 50 Shades of Gray!
They really developed the grays, Moser said, from a very dark charcoal to a light gray that almost looks like a shadow.
Overall, Moser sees a desire on the part of men to give variety a whirl.
Guys are more open to colors, she says. Many shades of blue look great on a lot of gentlemen, and if bridesmaid dresses coordinate with a blue suit, it can be a really pretty look.
Do you think a plain jacket is an old hat?
Moser can also pick up textured brocade options, most often in black or blue.
Despite a societal trend toward casual attire, Moser says that hasn’t usually translated into wedding attire.
Weddings continue to be dressier and a bit more formal, as married couples generally want their bridal parties to stand out, she said.
Of course, there are a few exceptions to this rule.
Some wedding parties choose to have men wear jeans with shirts, vests and ties, but they tend to add a jacket for the groom so that he looks slightly different than the groomsmen, Moser said.
The Stag orders their rental tuxedos through Jims Formal Wear.
They have a wide choice of colors for the tuxedos, vests and ties, and we were very happy with their products and service, Moser noted.
Some bridal parties choose to purchase costumes, either on the rack or by special order, that Moser can adapt with sufficient time.
When men buy suits for weddings, they leave with something they can keep and use as needed in their permanent wardrobe, Moser said.
If you are looking for a glimpse of who you are, The Stag can help. Dress socks in a wide range of colors, patterns and sizes are a fun and easy way to customize a look, according to Moser.
And don’t forget about other accessories, which can be purchased for personal use or as gifts for the groomsmen. Le Cerf wears wallets, belts and perfumes that can sublimate the moment.
Or, if you’re a late wedding guest, something new to us is that we have a great selection of Popular Cards, Moser recalled. And they’re only 99 cents each.
Above all, Moser and his team are ready to organize top-to-bottom weddings. Their friendly and knowledgeable service, coupled with up-to-the-minute access to a wide range of products, is a selling point for Stag.
Said Moser, We want you to get the best possible look for your special day and those photos forever.
The Stag, located at 412 10th St., Worthington, is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment; call 507-376-5920.
