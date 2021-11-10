Inside Ivy Getty’s haute couture and star wedding





Written by Kristen Rogers, CNN Artist and model Ivy Love Getty has put a high fashion twist on the idea of ​​a town hall wedding. Getty, the great-granddaughter of the late billionaire oil mogul J. Paul Getty, married photographer Tobias Alexander Engel on Saturday on the ornate steps of San Francisco City Hall, walking down the aisle in a dress sparkling haute couture by John Galliano for Maison Margiela covered with shards of mirror, according to Vogue United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presided over the star-studded ceremony, at which actor Anya Taylor-Joy (the Maid of Honor), singer Olivia Rodrigo and California Governor Gavin Newsom were among the participants. Getty poses in her wedding dress and accessories before the ceremony. Credit: José Villa / Vogue “It’s like everything I could have dreamed of and more,” Getty told Vogue. “So it’s crazy when something so magical comes true because you thought about it but didn’t really think about it.” Getty’s wedding style choices included references to her grandmother, who raised her and – like Getty’s father – passed away in 2020. An embroidered couture veil and headdress, Christian Louboutin shoes and the Getty’s grandmother’s jewelry was the finishing touch to the bridal look. The rotunda lined with Persian rugs in the hall was another nod to her grandmother. The bridesmaids dressed in gray-lilac satin Maison Margiela dresses. Even Getty’s pet Chihuahua Blue was dressed to perfection when he delivered the wedding rings at Pelosi’s request. The newlyweds stand among some of their wedding party. Credit: José Villa / Vogue The couple’s union was the culmination of an opulent and eventful wedding weekend, which included a picnic where Getty wore an archived Alexander McQueen gown. Among the festivities was a British Invasion Mod Party held Thursday evening at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco (where revelers were reportedly required to show Covid-19 vaccination cards). Event planner Stanlee Gatti turned the space into a silver nightclub with the 1968 sci-fi movie “Barbarella” in its head. Threading in ’60s features such as go-go boots, glitter and big hair, guests danced the night away to music DJs from Mark Ronson and performances from Earth, Wind & Fire. Getty was the sartorial chameleon of the evening: styled by Carrie Goldberg of CLG Creative, the oil heiress wore a vintage Emanuel Ungaro dress with coral and diamond earrings by Stephen Russell, and a vintage Emilio Pucci dress and D’Accori shoes. The outfits referred to ’60s style icons Mary Quant, Twiggy and Jean Shrimpton, Goldberg told Vogue. “We agreed that nothing should be safe and that we should focus on increasing the volume of the ’60s vibe that Ivy is so inspired by,” Goldberg told the outlet.

