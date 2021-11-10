Shockers win season opener in exciting ways – The Sunflower

At halftime, the Wichita State men’s basketball team were lagging behind in their first game of the season. According to head coach Isaac Brown, they failed to drop the shots and they played in a rush.

However, in the second half, the Shockers executed and sealed the deal after second-year guard Tyson Etienne had a three-point jumper with 2.2 seconds on the clock.

The second half once we started running, once we started taking shots, said Brown. So proud of these guys for stepping up to the foul lines. Go from 12 to 14, and sometimes you have to do free throws to win close games.

The Shockers beat Jacksonville State University 60-57 Tuesday night.Etienne led the Shockers in points scoring 16 points and grabbing four rebounds. After receiving several pre-season honors and accolades, Brown said Etienne has proven himself to be the type of player who shoots big shots and steps up in a high pressure game situation.

I’m happy for the kid, Brown said. We wanted to get the last shot, but it’s the shot he takes the most in practice. I’d rather he was driving, but he does this a lot in practice, you know. He’s one of those guys working on this. Everything he does in a game, he does in practice, so I’ve seen him a lot.

The Shockers have stayed true to the tenacious defense mentality they are known for against Jacksonville State. Junior guard Dexter Dennis didn’t have a lot of shots to drop in the first half, but he eventually managed to knock his shots down by scoring 14 points on the night and grabbing eight rebounds.

You know what I always tell Dexter to keep shooting, Brown said. I don’t care if you make or miss any punches. I want you to take them. I have all the confidence in the world that you can take this shot. Dexter Dennis stays on the basketball court because he defends. This blow will fall. We didn’t worry about it. I want him to keep taking this picture, don’t think too much about it and to take this picture you have to take it so I want him to take them.

A huge change in momentum for the Shockers tied the game at 45 with about eight minutes left. Freshman forward Kenny Pohto scored on a quick break dunk on a blind pass from Etienne. Pohto scored eight points and took four rebounds against Jacksonville State.

Despite a successful performance in the season opener for the Shockers, Pohto was almost unable to play due to illness. However, he joined the team for part of the warm-ups and saw 18 minutes of action for the Shockers.

I thought he was awesome, Brown said. You know that a freshman comes to play in this environment against a team of veterans. He can hit. He got some good offensive rebounds and I think he defended well in the paint.

Etienne said he’s not sure fans realize how much energy Pohtos dunk has created for the team and for the fans at Charles Koch Arena.

I mean, it’s energetic, you know, especially when you stop, Eitenne said. You know you want to take advantage of it, you know. You don’t want to go out there and take a bad shot or miss a shot.

Dennis said the Shockers facing some adversity in games early in the season would help them later.

Anyone can clap and clap when you win, but when you lose who has the same attitude you know, Dennis said.