Britney Spears stuns in a nude strapless dress for an exciting wedding dress

Britney spears announced it engagement with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in September – and now, she has shared some exciting details about her highly anticipated wedding dress. MORE: Britney Spears’ $ 70,000 Engagement Ring Has A Hidden Message From Sam Asghari The Baby one more time The singer thrilled fans when she shared several photos of herself posing in a stunning blush pink dress on Instagram. The 39-year-old looked stunning in the dress, which featured a lace corset, an off-the-shoulder bodice and a puffy, multi-layered skirt. Loading the player … WATCH: Britney Spears shares great engagement news But before her followers could draw any conclusions, Britney announced that the dress was not the one she would wear on D-Day – but revealed a very exciting detail about it. “No… this is not my bahahah wedding dress !!!!” she wrote, anticipating her fans’ reaction to the photos. MORE: Britney Spears flaunts her amazing figure in a plunging green dress RELATED: 17 Celebrities With The Most Incredible – And Expensive Engagement Rings In giving a few details though, Britney has revealed who will be the idea behind her wedding dress – and we think it’s a perfect match! She added: “Donatella Versace is making my dress right now…. Good night, friends.” Britney looked stunning in her pink bridal style dress Fans couldn’t hide their excitement that Donatella designed Britney’s dress. A second said: “Britney and Donatella are a great OMG duo!” A third added: “Yaaas! Gowney! You better let them know that Donatella is making your dress!” From the sounds, Britney and Sam could walk down the aisle as soon as possible, although she hasn’t shared any details of their nuptials so far. Britney and Sam announced their engagement in September Announcing their engagement on Instagram, Britney stood next to her new fiance as she held her left hand towards the camera in several poses to show off her sparkling $ 70,000 diamond ring. She wrote: “I can’t [expletive] believe it, “followed by a series of ring and heart emojis. Britney and Sam have been together for about five years now, having first met on the set of her music video for Slumber party in 2016. The Toxic The singer has already been married twice, to Jason Allen Alexander, before being canceled 55 hours later, and to Keven Federline from 2004 to 2007, with whom she shares her sons Sean and Jayden. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

