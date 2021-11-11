Famous local fashion designer opens flagship store – Bronx Times





Famous designer Mugzy McFly is bringing home his fashion brand and launching a flagship store, McFly Studios. Photos Bijou Webber

Celebrity designer Mugzy McFly is bringing home his fashion brand and launching a flagship store, McFly Studios, in his hometown of the Bronx. The streetwear brand creates gender-neutral designs that have captured the attention of professional athletes, musicians and celebrities around the world such as Maino, Doja Cat and Post Malone. Born and raised in New York City, McFly grew up with a deep appreciation and keen eye for fashion, first experimenting with creative design at the age of 13, when he began to handcraft matching clothes. to his favorite sneakers. In 2013, displaying the same drive and courage for which his hometown of the Bronx is so famous, he launched his own brand of graphic t-shirts, Signed by McFly. Without investors or outside financial support, McFly started the brand from scratch, managing all aspects of the business himself, from finance, production and event planning, to graphics and fashion design. . This experience inspired the company's motto, More dreams, less sleep. Since the inception of the brand, McFly has expanded the collection to include innovative and inspired models for men and women that are deeply rooted in his original vision. Culture has always been borrowed and stolen, then sold back to us, "he said. "I want to take him home and keep him home with McFly Studios. I grew up here and I want to thrive here. If you want what we have, you have to come straight to the source. McFly Studios will officially launch on October 31 at 4419 White Plains Road in the Bronx and is open by appointment only. The range includes authentic sportswear, motorcycle pants in contrasting colors, sneakers, coveralls, face masks and jackets to keep wearers warm and flying all season long.

