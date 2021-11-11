Fashion
Bachelorette: James Weir recaps episode 7 | Brooke stuns in racy dress
This reality TV star wowed everyone with a sexy dress and risked a wardrobe malfunction at The Bachelorette mansion.
The Bachelorette Mansion collapses Wednesday night when Brooke makes a glamorous entrance wearing a racy gown with a thigh-high slit that soars higher than the show’s ratings.
This is probably not a good comparison. After all, the ratings are insanely low. It doesn’t take much to beat them. There are habits of nuns with thigh slits higher than The Bachelorette audience numbers. But maybe tonight’s racy dress will change that.
JAMES WEIR RECAPS: Read All Recaps Here
Why are viewers not connecting? It’s impossible to pinpoint. While it probably doesn’t help that the dates look like old episodes of Fitting rooms.
This show would simply be lost without Osher. He is the steady hand that can guide him through a storm of odds. And he is particularly beautiful tonight:
There is a really fun game you can play with The bachelorette and it goes like this: turn down the volume and don’t pay attention to what’s going on. Then just search at random intervals to see moments out of context.
Swear to God I played this game on my own and – for about five minutes – thought I accidentally turned on A pretty woman and it was that scene where these savvy saleswomen wouldn’t let Julia Roberts do the shopping.
Admit it: you’re only here for the mid-thigh split. Well, here it is.
When cocktail hour comes, Brooke struts out on the patio and makes her grand entrance in the sexy dress. It’s a bit like a missed opportunity that she doesn’t do a high kick.
The crowd goes mad. It’s like they’ve never seen a leg before.
“SAINT SH * T!” One guy yells while the others scream.
“Brooke is looking for fire. Wow. She looks absolutely breathtaking, ”one of the girls exclaims.
” This is another thing. It’s probably his best look yet, ”this guy drools, trying not to explode.
Brooke struts over to the group – that leg sticking out in the breeze – and grabs Holly to chat. They spend the next eight minutes proving once again that we should go straight to the final, where they will end up together.
It’s a fun night of frivolity and everyone is on fire. Except Jamie-Lee. The girl is deflated. She didn’t even have the energy to wash her hair.
She’s been panicking for days since last week’s drama about her rumored flirtatious friendship with guy Ryan. Even though she tried to clean the air with Brooke on the previous cocktail party, she feels there is still some damage to be repaired. So she does the right thing and provokes another confrontation.
“I know you had questions regarding my friendship with Ryan,” she explains frantically after dragging Brooke to a dark corner of the garden. “It was purely a friendship between Ryan and me. I’m sorry you had to deal with all this bullshit. You’re my only reason for being here.
Is it enough to save her? Well, it’s now that we log out and play our game again. As we look back, all we see is Jamie-Lee getting the last rose and then this picture out of context.
