Ohio State releases first game against Akron in exciting way





A buzzer beater to defeat an opponent from the Mid-American Conference at the start of the season? Yes, that’s what happened Tuesday night as the Ohio State No.17 edged Akron 67-66 on center Zed Key’s shot with just three-tenths of a second to go. We have post-game photos and videos of Ohio State’s thrilling victory over Akron. Click here for our full recap and here for Patrick Murphy’s report on Zed Key’s winning game. Trailing 66-65, OSU first-year goaltender Malaki Branham provided a high pass with 3.2 seconds left and lobbed it inside Key, who had it. placed with little time to spare. The game saw the Buckeyes claim victory over the visiting Zips in a dramatic open season ahead of 11,947 at Value City Arena. Akron’s Ali Ali had a three to tie the game at 65-65 and fouled EJ Liddell, the excellent OSU. Liddell crashed into Ali after the release. Ali’s free throw put Akron 66-65 ahead with six seconds left. OSU advanced the ball to midfield before calling the timeout with 3.2 seconds left. This set the stage for Branham’s pass to Key for the match winner. Liddell had 25 points and 11 rebounds for Ohio State. He was 10 of 19 on the ground (1 of 4 to three) and 4 of 8 at the foul line. Seven of his rebounds came from the offensive side. Key added 14 points and five rebounds. In addition to his game winner, he also scored a critical rebound basket with 22 seconds left for a 65-62 lead. The key ended up 7 out of 11 from the floor. The Buckeyes played the game without forward Kyle Young. Young is still recovering from an illness that affects his balance. Forward Justice Sueing, who also usually starts, came off the bench but was limited and is coming back from a leg injury that cost him part of the preseason. Beyond Liddell and Key, it was an offensive fight for the Buckeyes. Their teammates were 9-30 (30%) off the ground. Winger Justin Ahrens added seven points and three assists for the Buckeyes. Branham made his debut and had seven points, six rebounds and three assists, hitting a one-handed clutch in the lane for a 63-62 lead with 1:27 to go. Goalkeeper Meechie Johnson and backup center Joey Brunk each scored four points for OSU. Guard Jamari Wheeler and winger Eugene Brown added two points each. Sueing tried to pull it off, but managed 1 for 7 shots and finished with two runs in 14 and a half minutes. Ali had 17 points and KJ Walton scored 16 for Akron. This game was a kind of homecoming for Akron coach John Groce, who was OSU assistant under Thad Matta before being head coach at Ohio U. and Illinois. It also reunited him with OSU coach Chris Holtmann, who was Groce’s varsity teammate at Taylor University in Indiana. Groce and Holtmann played for Taylor Hall of Fame head coach Paul Patterson, who died in September. They each graduated in 1994 and both began their coaching careers with Taylor under Patterson. Holtmann was the first assistant coach Groce hired when he took over as head coach at Ohio U. in 2008. The Buckeyes host Niagara on Friday. The game will switch at 7:00 PM and will only be available on the Big Ten Network-Plus online pay-per-view platform. Fans can purchase a one-month membership for $ 9.95 to watch this game.

