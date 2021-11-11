Robert Wuns’ futuristic fashion takes center stage at SCAD FASH – WWD





ON WITH THE SHOW: Savannah College of Art and Design gives designer Robert Wun major impetus with his first solo exhibition in a museum. Following Thursday’s opening reception at the school’s FASHION Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta, “Robert Wun: Between Reality and Fantasy” will be on view until April 24. The London-based designer has pulled over 40 pieces of clothing from his archive, runway shows and celebrity commissions. Lizzo, Solange Knowles, Issa Rae, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Fan BingBing, and Cardi B are some of the bold names that have carried Wun’s dramatic and concept designs. Inclusiveness and empowerment of women are undercurrents in her designs. At the end of September, Naomi Campbell helped raise Wun’s profile in the fashion ranks by wearing a striking blue pleated dress that Wun designed to herald the official opening of London Fashion Week. Wun was on the On / Off list for its fall edition. His sculptural work was first featured in the Platform for Emerging Designers in 2016. Wun was not available for an interview on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for SCAD FASH. He will host a virtual conference on Thursday from his London studio. Wun plans to visit SCAD early next year for a more appropriate festive reception. The designer previously collaborated with director Wong-Kar-Wai and created selected costumes. He was a guest designer for “Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2”, with actress Elizabeth Banks wearing one of her nature-inspired asymmetrical dresses as the character “Effie Trinket”. Wun created a “Spotted Orchid” dress among other imaginative designs. Wun said in a statement, “Witnessing the timeline of my growth as a designer is an honor. I am so proud of the incredible set design which beautifully echoes the Robert Wun brand aesthetic.” A 2012 graduate of the London College of Fashion, the Hong Kong-born designer launched his own brand two years later. Women’s clothing, shoes and accessories are among its offerings that borrow from science fiction and elements of nature for design inspiration. Nominated in 2016 for the International Woolmark Prize, Wun was commissioned by the Royal Ballet for Wayne McGregor’s 10th Anniversary Show in November 2016. On this occasion, he worked with choreographer Charlotte Edmonds for her piece “META”. The new exhibition will feature creations from Wun’s collections over the years, including his latest. Rafael Gomes, Director of Fashion Exhibitions at SCAD FASH, said: “It is amazing what he has accomplished globally as a young designer, and he is a real inspiration to our students. Fashion fans can find another key exhibit at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film. Photographer Robert Fairer drew on his extensive archives for “Robert Fairer Backstage Pass: Dior, Galliano, Jacobs and McQueen”. The exhibition, which runs until April 16, highlights behind-the-scenes snapshots of the runway looks created by the designers, including many images shown for the first time.

