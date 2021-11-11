Students present their Halloween outfit – The Quadrangle

Interviews compiled by Lauren Raziano, Social Media Editor-in-Chief

After last year’s limited Halloween festivities, the students were excited to show off their very intricate and unique costumes on campus. While some students wore costumes that expressed their humor and wit, others chose to be the main character in their group costume. Find out how Payton Hayes, Ethan Thompson, Isabel Cameron and Brenna McNamara managed to create logos and don elaborate accessories to enhance their Halloween outfits.

Payton Hayes 24

Mechanical Engineering

Costume shown: Medusa

The quadrilateral: How did you decide which costume to wear this year?

Payton Hayes: A little bit of TikTok and I saw it a lot last year on Instagram. So I was like next year I’m going to do this one.

QT: Have you crafted or crafted any unique and cool items to complement your costume? Reconcile?

PH: I made the helmet for Medusa. So I also saw it on TikTok but it magically appeared like the first one, so that was meant to be. I ordered all the parts from Amazon, ordered a basic plastic headband and zip ties and attached them to the headband, then spray painted this gold. I also bought a bunch of rubber snakes from Amazon and spray painted these golds as well. And then I used hot glue and glued them and it worked.

QT: How many costumes have you planned for Halloween weekend?

PH: I have planned three. I planned Medusa’s, then Lava Girl to be Sharkboy and Lava Girl with my boyfriend, then Catwoman to be Batman and Catwoman with my boyfriend as well.

QT: What do you think is an important decision when choosing a costume?

PH: If you are going to do something extravagant, make sure you have enough time. If you choose your costume at the last minute, because mine was kinda last minute, make sure you have something you wear in your closet, as this is probably one of the hardest things. to obtain.

QT: What’s your favorite costume you’ve ever worn?

PH: Certainly that of Medusa!

QT: If you could only wear one costume for the rest of your life, what would you wear and why?

PH: Probably the most comfortable I have worn, the Catwoman one. When I wore it it was quite comfortable because it was just a black jumpsuit and if I had to wear it for the rest of my life I always wear black anyway.

QT: Do you remember the first Halloween movie you watched? Horror movie?

PH: Halloweentown, and I don’t watch horror movies. I’ve never seen any, I don’t look at them.

Ethan Thompson 22

Finance

Costume shown: Yoshi, which he wore when he won a costume contest at Fenwicks with a cash prize.

The quadrilateral: How did you decide which costume to wear this year?

Ethan Thompson: Honestly, it was like every year, I waited until last week and took a tour of Party City. Basically I was with my friends and saw this Yoshi costume on the liquidation rack in Party City and then we just decided to be Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi together. The costume ended up paying off as the cash price was worth more than I paid for.

QT: Have you crafted or crafted any unique and cool items to complement your costume? Reconcile?

AND: For my friends they made their own Mario and Luigi hats and my friend painted M&L on the caps and their overalls. For me, it was mostly just a set. He came with a turtle on his back as a small backpack, but for the most part mine was store bought, but theirs was mostly homemade as it was rather last minute.

QT: What do you think is an important decision when choosing a costume?

AND: For Halloween, especially if you’re just going to be out with your friends, a good thing is not to honestly worry about what other people think of you because at the end of the day, it’s your personality that comes out on Halloween. When I first bought this Yoshi costume, they all thought it was funny, but my roommate friend said Yeah, it’s you. So honestly, when I choose costumes for Halloween, I think about what I’ve done in the past. I was a hibachi chef, I was a chicken, it’s important not to really care what people think of you.

QT: What’s your favorite costume you’ve ever worn?

AND: This year’s costume was definitely up there because it was the most memorable year, the senior year, won the Fens costume contest, with everyone singing Yoshi. One that I personally found funny was when I was a Hibachi chef for a year and I’m 50% Asian, so his costumes like that are pretty memorable. I think I mostly used the chicken costume and have worn it a few times over the years. I was also a Rubiks cube when I was younger.

QT: If you could only wear one costume for the rest of your life, what would you wear and why?

AND: It’s a good question. I like to mix. I really liked being a chicken. I really did. I do not know. I think this is something that I have worn a few times as well. So honestly, this one I would wear.

QT: Do you remember the first horror movie you watched?

AND: I’m not a big horror movie guy, I think the first horror movie I watched was Annabelle’s first movie when my cousins ​​took me to see it in eighth grade.

QT: What’s the best Halloween candy?

AND: I would either go to Three Musketeers or Watermelon Sour Patch.

QT: What was your COVID-safe Halloween plan for this year?

AND: We mostly stayed within the student population since we are all vaccinated. We haven’t really been outside of Manhattan College.

Brenna McNamara 23

Major in Marketing & Global Studies

Costume shown: Pitbull

Pictured here with Isabel Cameron as Mr. Clean

The quadrilateral: How did you decide which costume to wear this year?

Brenna McNamara: We had decided between a few different group costumes and it would just be me, Isabel, and then one of our other friends going to a party in the apartment. And so Isabel was joking just like we should all be bald men and I was like, if we do all of this, I’ll be Pitbull and we ended up doing it.

QT: Have you crafted or crafted any unique and cool items to complement your costume? Reconcile?

BORN : There was only one cap in Party City and it was white. So the fade wasn’t very good so I used an entire bottle of foundation to cover it up.

QT: How many costumes have you planned for Halloween weekend?

BORN : This year we only really went out [to] two places so I only had two different costumes. Friday night I was Jedediah from Night at the Museum, then this Saturday night I was Pitbull, so both were group costumes.

QT: If you could only wear one costume for the rest of your life, what would you wear and why?

BORN : If I had to pick one it would probably be a classic cheerleader because I can’t even imagine how many times I was a cheerleader when I was a kid.

QT: Do you remember the first horror movie you watched?

BORN : Oh, I hate horror movies, but I think the first one I watched was The Roommate and I scared myself.

QT: What’s the best Halloween candy?

BORN : KitKat [bars]. Fingers in the nose.

Isabelle Cameron 23

Psychology

Costume shown: Mr. Clean

The quadrilateral: How did you decide which costume to wear this year?

Isabelle Cameron: I was talking with my friends about what would be fun to wear and my friend Brenna mentioned that she had seen bald caps in Party City and I was like, oh my god we should be bald guys. So I chose Mr. Clean and my friend Brenna chose Pitbull.

QT: Have you crafted or crafted any unique and cool items to complement your costume? Reconcile?

THIS : I made a vaporizer and printed the Mr. Clean logo and put my drink in it so I could vaporize it. It was a good gag.

QT: How many costumes have you planned for Halloween weekend?

THIS : Of them. I’m in Scatterbomb, the comedy improv group, and we did a group costume. So I was Peppermint Patty for that. But Mr. Clean’s was my main costume because I didn’t really do much on Friday nights other than the show.

QT: If you could only wear one costume for the rest of your life, what would you wear and why?

THIS : Probably a ’70s hippie because it’s probably as close to my normal style as it gets and it’s funky and fun. I love bright colors and it’s not too much for everyday in my life.

QT: Do you remember the first horror movie you watched?

THIS : I don’t remember the first one, but the first movie I remember that gave me terrible nightmares. My family and I do a family movie night on the weekends every time we were all home and we looked at the 1970s Pet Cemetery, the really old one that was super cheesy, and that terrified me. I must have had a nightlight for months after that.

QT: What’s the best Halloween candy?

THIS : Probably Reeses. Good classics with peanut butter.

QT: What was your COVID-safe Halloween plan for this year?

THIS : Saturday I went to my friends’ apartment. She was having a party and everyone had to be vaccinated to be there. Everyone brought a mask but since some people wear them, most people did not because everyone was already vaccinated. We were aware of that, but it wasn’t like taking center stage, you know, not like last year.