Meghan Markle wears a bold red Caroline Herrera dress. See the photos here.





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back on the red carpet. Ahead of Remembrance Day in the UK and Veterans Day in the United States, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in New York City for the annual Salute To Freedom Gala, an event that raises funds for the educational experiences of the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum. Tonight’s appearance marks the first public gala the couple have attended since stepping down from their senior royal roles and moving to the United States, and tonight Prince Harry will present the top Intrepid Valor award to “five servicemen, veterans and military families living with the invisible wounds of war. “ The Duchess of Sussex chose a bold red dress by Carolina Herrera for the party. She accessorized the dress, which featured a plunging neckline and bow in the back, complete with a ballerina bun, cat-eye makeup, red pointy-toed pumps and a poppy pin. For those unfamiliar with it, in the UK the floral brooch represents soldiers who lost their lives in wartime. The symbolism of the poppy is a tradition that dates back to World War I, when John McCrae wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields” following the loss of a friend in battle, and now many wear poppies in November in remembrance sign. Harry and Meghan on the red carpet. Theo WargoGetty Images Harry and Meghan have been busy this week; Prince Harry participated in a panel called The Internet Lie Machine, which was part of Wired RE-WIRED magazine conference, and Meghan sat down for a high-profile conversation with the New York timeAndrew Ross Sorkin and businesswoman Mellody Hobson, in which she pleaded for paid family leave, noting that it is a “humanitarian issue”. He was submissiveGetty Images Caroline Hallemann

