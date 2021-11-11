Fashion claims on the rise this fall | Life and the arts





As the leaves begin to shift from vibrant shades of green, they transform into radiant hues of candy apple red, burnt orange, canary yellow, and amber. The aroma in the air is full of pumpkin spice candles and pecan pie, as well as burning wood surrounding the atmosphere. The night sky arrives sooner rather than later, bringing in a cool breeze for the evening. All of these bring joy to those who love fall, but there is one factor missing from this list that is always a fan favorite for fall fashion this time of year. There are a variety of fashion statements on the rise, but for now, check out these three popular trends of the season. Impressions As the bold shades of the leaves change color, the number of bold prints worn seems to increase. Animal prints are starting to make their mark in the fashion world this season. According toCNN Style, the leopard print has been around since 6000 BC. In 1947, Christian Dior was considered the first designer to put leopard print on the runway. Although the leopard has been the subject of debate, fashion icons, stars and politicians like Beyonce and Elizabeth Taylor have embraced this print. From leopard print cardigans to leopard shoes, this print always makes a statement in the market. SameVoguenoted that Victoria Beckham was wearing a leopard slip dress in a recent snap shared later on Instagram. While leopard is a strong print on its own, it’s a versatile print that pairs well with any dark or nude color in your wardrobe. This can be very useful when you are in a hurry to rush to class to try and put together an outfit. Overlay Hoodies, of course, are a staple this season due to the cold fall weather. However, the classic hoodie isn’t just paired with an everyday jacket or denim jacket this season. Instead, it’s paired with a blazer. Hoodies worn under blazers are rapidly invading the Internet. Many celebrities have worn this look, going for a walk while shopping or going for a walk while shopping. This look also happens to be a trend on campus. If you are looking for an outfit that is still considered causal yet stylish, the blazer layered hoodie is the way to go. You could pair a dark hoodie with a bold print blazer, a light colored hoodie with a dark blazer or pairing the two pieces together could also pass for a clean but solid statement. Wearing a blazer with a hoodie is no longer just another urban style cut, but a mainstream look that transcends generations, said Many Meyer ofI go. Mowed Cardigans and short sweaters seem to become more and more popular as the year progresses. This look can be lightly dressed or dressy for the average student. Whether you’re heading to brunch or your 10am English class, this look can be used to conquer your everyday lifestyle. A short cardigan is comfortable because it can still represent a cozy fall outfit. It is best paired with classic denim blue jeans or even sweatshirts for a more casual outfit. Whichever way you decide to wear your cropped sweater or cardigan, you can’t go wrong. According toI go, styles of short cardigans range from basic buttons to embroidered, embellished or printed knits, so there is something for everyone.

