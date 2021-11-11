Fashion
Zendaya Stuns in Bra and Matching Skirt to Accept Fashion Icon’s Honor at 2021 CFDA Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty
The woman of the hour has arrived!
zendaya close the CFDA Fashion Award 2021 Wednesday evening at New York’s iconic restaurant, The Grill, in a breathtaking show Vera Wang two pieces haute couture with a bandeau bra top and a matching skirt to the floor with a ‘bubble waist’. To complete the look, the actress adorned herself with more than 60 carats of Bulgari diamonds, including a sparkling tennis necklace, trendy bracelet and layered rings.
The 25-year-old actress will receive the coveted Fashion Icon Award, making her the youngest recipient of all time. After breaking the news last month, the Council of Fashion Designers of America explained on Instagram that Zendaya’s “journey to the fashion icon superstar” has unfolded at supersonic speed.
“Time and time again, she’s proven she’s not afraid to take risks – whether it’s betting on new talent like Peter Do or working with established houses like Valentino and, as it was. The case at Dune’s premiere last night in London, Rick Owens, “a nonprofit (which supports emerging designers and students through grants and scholarships) continued. “With his creative counterpart @LuxuryLaw, #Zendaya has given fans and fashion followers around the world a seemingly countless number of glamorous red carpet looks to remember. In honor of the Fashion Icon 2021 award, head over to our link in the bio to take a look at some of her best fashion moments. “
The Euphoria the star’s CFDA honor comes on the heels of the Dune press tour, during which she and co-starred Timothée Chalamet dazzled fans around the world with red carpet looks that practically broke the internet.
In September, the couple arrived at the premiere of the Venice Film Festival from the critically acclaimed sci-fi remake resembling Hollywood royalty. Within minutes of arriving on the red carpet, photos of the avant-garde co-stars and friends went viral.
Zendaya, which was designed by its longtime image architect Cockroach of the law, donned a cleverly draped leather Balmain dress that was tailored to an exact model of the star’s bust. Roch accentuated the breathtaking look with equally stunning Bulgari emeralds and diamonds, as well as perfectly matched Christian Louboutin pumps.
As for her glamor, Zendaya rocked a pink eye shadow, thick black eyeliner, dramatic lower lashes, and a glossy lip. She matched her hair to the design of her dress, going for a wet look parted in the middle with subtle waves of fingers.
Chalamet has gone on to prove that he, too, is a fashion force to be reckoned with. The Oscar nominee wore black full-length sequined pants from Haider Ackermann, along with jewelry from Cartier, chic black sunglasses and polished leather boots.
Getty (4)
During the world press tour, Zendaya also donned a Vivienne Westwood chainmail top and plaid skirt, a Rick Owens dress with one sleeve and a train, and a sheer cutout dress from Nensi Dojaka.
The star has continued to outdo herself on the red carpet this year, whether she wears a plunging neckline, sky-high slits or sexy cutouts, her “wow” factor has been at an all-time high.
“She’s a woman now, so we did a bit more skin and sex,” Law said in the 2021 style issue of PEOPLE. “We love to create ambitious looks that people will be talking about for a while.”
When it comes to styling an unforgettable red carpet moment, Zendaya puts all her trust in Roach’s hands. “We have such a relationship that there’s no fear when it comes to fashion. There’s nothing she doesn’t try. She’s fearless,” Roach said. “She has this really beautiful talent to get on the mat and bring up whatever story we have created in the background.”
