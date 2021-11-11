‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande wears Jennifer Garner’s ’13 Going On 30 ‘dress during her first live show, Garner Reacts

Ari took to the stage alongside other coachesKelly clarkson,Blake SheltonandJohn legend for the first live show of Season 21, cradling the memorable multicolored Versace gown and piece bun that Garner’s character sports during the iconic “Thriller” scene of “13 Going on 30”.
She also showed off the look on her Instagram Stories, writing: “Thank you so so so so @donatellaversace @versace and have a good first live show !!! @nbcthevoice #teamariana.
Garner spotted the dress and shared it on his Instagram Story.
“I know this dress!” Garner wrote. “It has never been so beautiful.”
Grande was delighted to read Garner’s comment.
“My queen, my queen, my queen! Grande responded by herself Instagram story. “No one will ever wear it like you but what an honor. I still can’t believe it.
ET met the “Voice” coaches at their pre-season press conference, where John, Kelly and Blake put the target squarely on Ariana’s back as a coach for the first time this season, mostly because so many of the show’s young singers idolize vocal talent and chart-topping success. of the double winner of GRAMMY.
“There’s nothing wrong with being Ariana Grande,” Kelly agreed. “She can’t tell. I will do it.”
“It’s embarrassing to follow her [onto the ‘Voice’stage]”Blake joked of the public’s enthusiasm for the” 7 Rings “singer.” It reveals my lack of fame. “
As a “longtime big fan of ‘The Voice’,” Ariana was humble about its possible benefits, but said she couldn’t wait for fans to see how her Season 21 squad came together.
“I’ve watched many seasons and absolutely love watching the show,” she said. “There’s always the best energy. It’s such a healthy and inspiring TV, and I love seeing the different voices and seeing so many people start their careers on their own. It’s a beautiful and amazing thing.
“The voice” Airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT / ET on NBC.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos