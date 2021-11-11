The last time Kid Cudi wore a dress it became a trending topic and his latest outfit could follow suit. The beloved rapper would prepare in turn on the hot seat Drink champions following the release of his documentary, A man named Scott. As the world learns more about Cudi, his life, his struggles, his self-esteem and his dreams for the future, the rapper appeared on the red carpet at the 2021 CFDA Awards.

According to PEOPLE, Cudi’s cut is said to have been designed by Eli Russell Linnetz, nominated for Emerging Designer of the Year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The rapper wore a white lace wedding dress with a veil, and he complemented it with a Black Jesus chain.

“I texted her out of the blue about a wedding dress and I was like, ‘Do you want to be my fiancée?’,” Linnetz said. PEOPLE. The designer was also reportedly responsible for A $ AP Rocky’s Met Gala look, and Cudi told the publication he was on board for everything Linnetz came up with.

“I trust this man, so I was ready to take him wherever he thought,” the rapper said of the crisis. Of course, this sartorial look elicited all kinds of reactions from the public. Check out more from Kid Cudi and Linnetz below.

