Designer Christopher John Rogers tops Michelin-starred CFDA awards





NEW YORK (AP) Designers Christopher John Rogers and Emily Adams Bode for BODE took top honors at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards, leading a young and diverse list of award winners at the great fashion evening.

Rogers, 27, whose bold purple ensemble was chosen by Vice President Kamala Harris for her nomination, won for womenswear and Bode for menswear at the shimmering Oscars version of the fashion industry held in person on Wednesday night after a virtual ceremony in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The previously announced Fashion Icon Award, the annual event’s most visible celebrity award, went to Zendaya, for what the CFDA has called its global impact on fashion. The organization noted in a statement announcing the award that the actor-singer, 25, had supported emerging and established designers. He also cited his Daya by Zendaya clothing line, launched in 2013 and featuring flowing designs in a full-size range. Zendaya was introduced by a former award recipient, Iman, who noted that she was the youngest to receive the honor. Fashion has done something special for me, Zendaya told the crowd, citing the extraordinary gift of transformation, the ability to be confident and be all of these different characters and literally be who I wanted to be.

Spokesperson for labels like Lancme and Valentino, Zendaya is currently playing on Dune. In 2020, she won the Leading Actress in Drama Emmy for her performance in Euphoria. Previous fashion icon recipients included Beyonc, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, best known for the hit Netflix series The Queens Gambit, was named Face of the Year, a new award this year. Featured by presenter Cara Delevingne as a face who started a thousand chess expeditions, Taylor-Joy thanked everyone in this room for allowing me to learn more about fashion, calling it the best. education that I can ask for. The Accessory Design Award went to Telfar Clemens for Telfar, and the Emerging American Designer Award went to Edvin Thompson for Theophilio. Georgian designer Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga won the International Designer Women’s Clothing Award and Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner won the International Men’s Clothing Designer Award. The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award went to Dapper Dan. The Harlem-based designer was the first black designer to receive this honor. Actress Emily Blunt hosted the debates at THE POOL + THE GRILL in the Seagram Building on Park Avenue. Nominations for the designer categories were submitted by the CFDA Fashion Awards Guild, made up of CFDA members, as well as fashion retailers, journalists and stylists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncadvertiser.com/news/article/Top-CFDA-fashion-award-goes-to-Christopher-John-16611514.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos