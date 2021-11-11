Zengeler Cleaners Announces 2022 Prom Dress Collection Partnerships





Illinois’ Largest Dry Cleaner Partners With Mothers Trust Foundation and Glass Slipper Project Submitted by John Coxon As the world emerges from the pandemic that has interrupted our lives since early 2020, activities are gradually returning to normal. One of these activities is a special rite of passage for most high school students – their graduation party. With that in mind, Zengeler Cleaners has announced that it will be collecting ball gowns and accessories with love again this winter, partnering with the Mothers Trust Foundation of Lake Forest and the Glass Slipper Project (GSP) in Chicago to distribute the dresses. to thousands of people in northern Illinois. high school girls who otherwise could not afford to experience the joy of the ball. “After contacting local schools, almost all of them hope to standardize their schedules and schedules, including the prom,” said Tom Zengeler, president of Zengeler Cleaners. Prom is one of those events that students remember for many years after high school. Mothers Trust, Glass Slipper and Zengeler Cleaners want to make sure the cost of a prom dress isn’t the reason. that someone cannot attend. With the generous donations of former students and our wonderful clients, we will be able to remove this barrier for thousands of students. “ The Glass Slipper Project began collecting and distributing prom wear over 20 years ago, with their efforts supported by Zengeler Cleaners since 2003. Each spring, GSP hosts two to three “shopping boutiques”, where ” personalists ”help students choose their perfect dress. . The Mothers Trust Foundation started a similar program several years ago, which became its spectacular “Pop-up Prom Shop” distribution center at College of Lake County in 2019. Both organizations are eager to get their programs back on schedule. next spring. The exact dates, times and locations will be announced in the coming months. Zengeler Cleaners provides several very important services for the collection of clothes. In addition to working with a number of high schools in the northern suburbs to solicit donations from local students, their stores also serve as collection points for donations from individuals and businesses. Zengeler Cleaners inspects, repairs as needed and cleans donated items, all at no cost to MTF and GSP. This ensures that every student wearing a dress from the Drive collection looks their best on this important night. Additional information on Glass Slipper Project can be found at glassslipperproject.org. You can find out more about the Mothers Trust Foundation at Motherstrustfoundation.org. For more information on Zengeler Cleaners, contact Tom Zengeler, President, at (847) 272-6550, ext. 14, or visit zengelercleaners.com. Zengeler Cleaners stores are located in Northbrook, Deerfield, Hubbard Woods, Northfield, Winnetka, Long Grove and two stores in Libertyville.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/submitted/20211109/zengeler-cleaners-announces-partnerships-for-2022-prom-dress-collection-drive The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos