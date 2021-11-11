Best ski jackets 2021/22: Arc’Teryx at The North Face

With travel out of reach for the better part of two years, 2022 promises to be a year where we can travel a lot more, and this news comes just in time for the new ski season. Whether you opt for a proven chalet or for exciting new openings in La Rosiere Where Charlevoix, we fully intend to watch the game on our first adventure on the slopes. Signal GQThe ultimate guide to that most important ski clothing: the ski jacket.

Along with ski gear like base layers, ski pants, gloves, and goggles, a quality insulated jacket is the most important and versatile piece you can take when venturing into snow-capped mountains. . Key to both your weather resistance and your enjoyment on the slopes, having the right men’s ski jacket can make or break your day-skiing fun, not to mention keeping you looking good in all your vacation shots. winter.

Our guide highlights the best for the new ski season from Oakley and Arc’Teryx to Moncler and Burton with options for all prices.

What is the best material for a ski jacket?

There are two schools of ski jackets, the softshell and the hardshell. A softshell jacket will serve you well on the slopes with reliable wind and water resistance thanks to the DWR finishes. Filled with down or synthetic insulation like Primaloft, these are decidedly more comfortable outer layers made from stretch fabrics and comfortable inner layers to ensure all-day comfort.

A hardshell jacket, on the other hand, is always worth packing thanks to its ability to offer all-round weather protection and superior durability. Lighter and easier to store than softshell jackets, they are generally equipped with Gore-Tex (gtx) membranes and sealed seams for a perfect waterproofness while remaining breathable.

While there is no universally accepted “better” of the two, dedicated hounds will recommend that you own one to best suit your outfit for the climate and conditions. You can even use a softshell jacket for your mid layer with a hard outer shell. Alternatively, many men’s ski jackets now offer the best of both worlds with the combination of hardshell waterproofing and softshell comfort, but beware, this can compromise breathability (and luggage space for your extra kit).

What are the best features to look for in a ski jacket?

Skier comfort isn’t limited to breathable fabrics, and ventilation will play a big role in the functionality of a ski jacket. The most important of all ventilation zones is the underarms, so watch out for features like underarm vents or underarm zippers that will allow you to adjust the airflow accordingly.

Since you’ll likely be crossing slopes with your belongings, good ski jackets reflect where they’re placed for convenience. A chest pocket is incredibly useful for essentials like goggles, while handwarmer pockets will serve you well in the afternoon, a dedicated pass pocket will make it easier to take a lift up. the base.

Also think about the hood. The most versatile men’s ski jackets will have a removable hood that can be adjusted according to the snow forecast, but to best adapt to all body types and head sizes, an adjustable hood will make all the difference. to properly isolate your face (cup and neckband should also be a given). Make sure it is also a helmet compatible balaclava that can support a few inches taller than your head size.

What’s the best men’s ski jacket?

For a men’s ski jacket to live up to the Black Diamond rating, here we describe the best ski jackets from mainstays like Oakley and Arc’teryx to designer jackets at Montblanc Grenoble. All of them will handle the slopes perfectly and will also serve as stylish, weather-resistant winter jackets on the home turf when the chilly January mornings set in.