10 Must-Have Articles of Oprah’s Favorite Things, According to Fashion Writer





Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the included links, we may earn a commission. Oprah’s favorite things list is the Christmas gift bible. This year however, I couldn’t help but realize that there was a lot more fashion than before. I’m a fashion writer so it’s my job to notice these things and then let you know what’s worth buying. Luckily Oprah made my job so easy, I convinced myself I need to buy 10 of her favorite things including a perfect pair of Tory Burch boots and a dreamy Ugg coat that I’ve already written an ode to. But the 10 items I need are just the basics that everyone should buy. Oprah knew what she was doing this year, with a priority on comfort and ease. After the past couple of years, an easy fashion that looks like a blanket to wear is basically what we need the most. And as we return to wearing high heels on long evenings, we have to thank Oprah for blessing us with so many comfortable slide recommendations in the meantime. If you’re looking to take Oprah’s advice – as we all are – here are the 10 Best Fashion Editor-Approved Articles to Get Started. I guarantee you all of this will make great gifts. Whether you are shopping for yourself or already planning the holiday season. Women’s Tory Burch Weather Boots Oprah’s Favorite Things on Amazon People sleep on Tory Burch accessories. The brand is known for their bags, of course, but there are so many Tory Burch boots, shoes, sandals and slippers that I would do crazy things for. This Oprah-approved boot is no different. This is the prettiest waterproof boot I have ever seen and the chunky lug sole couldn’t be more on-trend. Oprah loves that they have the ability to brighten up any outfit, and I couldn’t agree more. I want to wear them with everything, rain or shine. Ugg Gertrude Long Plush Coat Oprah’s Favorite Things on Amazon There’s no denying the extreme fun that comes with buying a brand new winter coat. Although I tend to wait until I freeze at the end of December, then I wish I had looked for a new coat sooner. Fortunately, thanks to Oprah, I don’t have to look that far this year because her Ugg coat recommendation is everything I could have dreamed of. Itches my desire for the Max Mara version, for thousands less, which is really all I could ever ask for from a plush coat. The only problem is, I can’t decide if I want it beige or pink, which maybe just means I should get both. Alex Mill Crosby Sweatshirt Jumpsuit Oprah’s Favorite Things on Amazon When it comes to my wardrobe, I own a lot of everything. Of course, I don’t think there is a limit to how many vintage shoes or Galliano Dior one can own. But I’m definitely missing out on the loungewear department, and I blame my type A personality for it. I don’t find relaxing as much as I should. I feel like I have to constantly do something (and maybe that’s the native New Yorker in me). That being said, Oprah’s favorite Alex Mill Sweatshirt the jumpsuit she swears to be extremely “flattering” seems like the kind of thing that would relax me and make me take a second to enjoy a slow-paced Sunday at home. Apollo 1 XL sports bag Oprah’s Favorite Things on Amazon Another thing that I sorely miss is the travel essentials. I don’t own a suitcase or gym bag that I love, which automatically makes me despise any outfit I wear at the airport. Of course, I shouldn’t really care what I wear at the airport, but I’ll blame the rise in popularity of celebrity airport style for this one. I convinced myself that I needed to somehow stumble upon the perfect set of vintage Louis Vuitton trucks, but until then this great Oprah Approved Gym Bag will certainly do the trick. Oprah swears it’s the perfect size, and I can’t help but think of it in bright orange. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Bathrobe Oprah’s Favorite Things on Amazon I know this is all about Oprah’s favorite things, but the woman has good taste and it’s no surprise that there is some overlap with other celebrities whose opinions we also trust. Jennifer Garner has long been fan of the cozy pieces of Barefoot Dreams, and Oprah’s endorsement for this dress convinced me that I need a part of the brand in my life. Not to mention, Oprah described the texture as “delicious” which is enough to convince me that I could experience this after a hot shower. Beast mixer and hydration system Oprah’s Favorite Things on Amazon So this choice of mixer may be a surprising choice coming from a fashion writer, but achieving an aesthetic lifestyle at home (especially in your forties) has been very much in vogue. I tried to start learning to cook, mostly unsuccessful because I don’t like it. One thing I love is making a smoothie. It’s one of my favorite ways to start my day, which is actually a shame considering I’ve managed to go through four mixers in the past year alone. They kept crashing on me and were often so unsightly that I hid them in plain sight in my kitchen and didn’t shed a tear when they broke. Then I started to see influencers swearing everywhere by this beast mixer, which is so beautiful, it completely changed my mind about the lack of shine I feel for most kitchen appliances. Now Oprah is also a die-hard fan and says it’s not only beautiful to look at, but it’s made by the same people who created the Nutribullet, so it actually works. An additional bonus is the hydration system, which lets you blend fruits and vegetables for spa-like water. And honestly, what could be more fashionable than that? Janis by Janis Savitt Baroque shell and pearl dangling earrings Oprah’s Favorite Things on Amazon I buy almost all of my vintage jewelry or from small designers, but I let Oprah convince me to add a pair of earrings in my Amazon cart. To be fair, these shell bead earrings look exactly like something I had spent hours rummaging in a thrift store hoping to find, but they’re so affordable for this kind of style at just $ 132. $. Oprah took the words out of my mouth with her review: “I say every day is a good day for wearing pearls!” Amen. Roam the Puffy Sandal Oprah’s Favorite Things on Amazon Just like with loungewear, I also miss the comfy slippers department. You can almost always catch me in a pair of tall boots or extremely chunky platforms. I rarely wear a shoe that doesn’t get me closer to my boyfriend’s 6ft 2in frame. But when Oprah describes a pair of sandals like “a dream to wear”, you don’t walk, you run to buy a pair. Or in that case add it instantly to your virtual shopping cart. And honestly, it’ll probably make running for a brisk dog walk or run much more enjoyable. Saysh One sneakers Oprah’s Favorite Things on Amazon If you’ve been following model sneaker season closely like we have, you know that a classic pair of New Balance shoes seem to be. But now that Oprah has considered these Saysh One sneakers her favorite, there’s more than a small chance we’ll see them everywhere next. And that’s okay, but they were designed by Allyson Felix, America’s most decorated track and field athlete. Félix wanted to pay particular attention to the shape of the female foot, so these sneakers fit like a glove if you run a marathon or at your local bodega.

