Karlie Kloss is a bombshell in a black dress for the CFDA Fashion Awards

She has been a renowned model for years.

And Karlie Kloss demonstrated her style credentials as she created a storm at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Grill Room in New York City on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old blonde bombshell slipped into a chic black Manhattan backless cocktail dress with long sleeves and wide shoulders.

She tied a black belt around her elegantly draped outfit to highlight her enviable waistline as she created a storm for the shutters.

Karlie, who is married to Jared Kushner’s brother Joshua, accentuated her screen mermaid features with makeup and let down her wavy hair.

In an elegant touch, she added an understated touch of glitter to her ensemble by attaching a subtle necklace.

Showing some leg through the slit in her dress, she expertly rocked on a pair of towering black open-toed stilettos.

This year’s winners included Face of the Year Anya Taylor-Joy, fashion icon Zendaya and Lifetime Achievement recipient Dapper Dan.

Just a few weeks ago, it emerged that Karlie and Joshua are asking for $ 23.5 million for their sprawling two-story penthouse in Manhattan.

Last month, it was reported that they had purchased an even larger penthouse listed at $ 42.5 million in the same historic Puck building as the home they just listed.

For more than three decades, the Puck Building, designed in the 19th century by German architect Albert Wagner, has been in the hands of Kushner Companies.

The family grew when Karlie became a mother on March 11 of this year, welcoming her eldest son Levi Joseph with Joshua.

Strutting: Showing a bit of a leg through the slit in her dress, she expertly balanced herself on a pair of towering black open-toed stilettos