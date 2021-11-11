



Bowling Green, Indianapolis players ink with colonels RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) Bowling Green, Kentucky native Turner Buttry and Indianapolis, Indiana native Tayshawn Comer signed National Letters of Intent to play varsity basketball at Eastern Kentucky University, EKU Head Coach AW Hamilton announced today. Comer, 3 star rookie, is 41stranked leader in the country by ESPN and ranked 38ebest combo guard in the country by 247 Sports. ESPN also ranked Comer as the 10e-better prospect in the state of Indiana. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Comer had several Division I offerings including Butler, Belmont and Southern Illinois, but ultimately decided to play for the most exciting 40 minutes in the sport. Comer led Cathedral High School to the City Championship in 2020-21 as a junior. He was named to the City’s First All-Star Team while also being selected to the prestigious Indiana Junior All-Star Team. Cathedral was named the preseason favorite to defend their city title and is a favorite to win the state championship, with Comer being a candidate for Mr. Basketball. Tayshawn Comer is a special person and player our fans will love, Hamilton said. He’s an elite playmaker on both ends of the pitch, who could have played anywhere in the country but fell in love with EKU and our style of play. Tayshawn is a tireless worker and a competitor. ultimate that shines the most in the greatest moments. It’s a big day for EKU basketball! Buttry took home all-state honors after averaging 16 points, four assists and three rebounds per game as a junior in 2020-21. He dominated the state in free throw percentage, knocking down 95% of the charity gang. The 5-foot-11 point guard helped Bowling Green High School to a 24-3 record and a place in the State Eight Elite. Buttry, who is currently ranked as the No. 1 playmaker and the No. 3 overall player in the class of 2022, is a candidate for Mr. Basketball this season. He was selected in the All-Region First Team and the All-Region Tournament Team last year. He played in the State Tournament at Rupp Arena which appeared on ESPN Sportscenter Top-10. We’re very excited to add another Kentucky native to our program, Hamilton said. Turner Buttry is perfectly suited on and off the pitch for what we’re building here at EKU. Turner is a tough leader who loves basketball and has a work ethic that all of our fans will love and appreciate. Anytime you can add a leader who can shoot the ball like Turner, and plays with a chip on his shoulder, it’s a big day for our program! In his sophomore in 2019-20, Buttry contributed 11 points, four assists and three rebounds per game en route to third-team recognition in all regions. He was selected from the All District Tournament Team and the All Region Tournament Team.

