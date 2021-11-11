Which jeans should I buy?





Is more really more? Personal style, as opposed to trendy, is a popular idea today, perhaps because it suggests some kind of social progress, a movement towards a world in which fashion is inclusive, accessible, and less dogmatic. This is a particularly attractive proposition for consumers who feel ignored by most of the retail market. Lauren Chan, model and size advocate, said that when consumers don’t find clothes that are shapely and stylish for their bodies, the message they receive is that they are not worthy of it. This is why, in 2019, she founded Henning, a clothing line for sizes 12 and up. Unlike, say, Shein, where more is more, Ms. Chan’s mission is to essentialize: to provide access to quality commodities, as opposed to access to everything. (For spring, she only introduced one style of denim jeans: a vintage-inspired rigid straight-leg pair.) The plus size market is largely made up of pieces that are semi-trendy and toned down versions of what general fashion has been offering for the past year, Ms Chan said, as plus size fashion is often a bit behind the curve. to adapt to these trends. Tall shoppers have a long way to go before their access mirrors that of straight waist shoppers – evidence, without a doubt, of a pervasive fat phobia. But in the long run, it may be useful to consider whether having virtually endless choices and endless trends really reflects the ideal of average buyers. In his 2004 book, The Paradox of Choice, psychologist Barry Schwartz suggested that while freedom of choice is crucial to our well-being, having too many choices makes us anxious. Although modern Americans have more choice than any group of people before, and therefore, presumably, more freedom and autonomy, we don’t seem to benefit psychologically, he writes.

