Brooke Blurton shows off her crotch as she wears NO underwear in a dress that slits at the waist

When it comes to outfits, Brooke Blurton is the most daring Bachelorette yet.

And the Indigenous youth worker slammed her suitors Wednesday night when she revealed a little more than they bargained for at the cocktail party.

The 26-year-old appeared to be wearing no underwear in a sparkly dress that slit to the waist.

Brooke gasped from her male and female suitors as she entered the overall stunning mansion.

Holy moly …. sh * t, ”one of the boys said.

‘Brooke is looking for el fuego. Wow. She looks absolutely breathtaking, a contender purred.

‘This is another thing. It’s probably his best look yet, ”exclaimed another competitor.

Brooke’s sleek, long-sleeved dress was crafted by Yousef Akbar, a designer born in Saudi Arabia who studied fashion in Australia.

The jaw-dropping dress featured a skirt slit at the waist to show off her long, slender legs and a spliced ​​black and silver bodysuit.

She paired the dress with a pair of colorful stilettos and wore her brunette locks in sultry curls.

This isn’t the first time Brooke has turned heads with her formal rose outfits.

Last month, she dazzled in a strapless black bra encrusted with jewels and a red satin skirt, which had a thigh slit to show off her toned pins.

Before the episode aired, she shared several photos and videos on Instagram of herself in the sexy ensemble.

“Things are getting hot tonight… Don’t miss it,” she teased.

Fans complimented her in the comments section, writing, “Love this look! So beautiful.”

“Wow, wear it with confidence the way it should!” Another added.

Several fans asked for advice on diet and training as his tough abs were on display in the revealing set.

This outfit was made by Melbourne-based bridal designer Oglia-Loro Couture.

Brooke made history as the first bisexual bachelorette girl.

The Bachelorette continues Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 10