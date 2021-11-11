Analysis: Was Husky’s disastrous opening loss to Northern Illinois an aberration or a sign of what lies ahead? | Washington University

SEATTLE Nate Roberts tried to smile, and more than once in a post-game interview the Husky forward pointed out that it was a long season trying to get past the disastrous loss Washington basketball teams 71-64 against northern Illinois Tuesday night in the Alaska Airlines Arena.

Indeed, it is a long season.

UW has 30 more regular season games to erase an embarrassing performance against the Mid-American Conference newcomer with a freshman coach who was 326th out of 358 teams on the KenPom standings entering Tuesday.

It’s impossible to know if the Huskies’ opening season was an aberration or a harbinger of what lies ahead.

Certainly Mike Hopkins, who won the Pac-12 Coach of the Year award in his first two years at UW, lost the benefit of the doubt after two consecutive losing seasons, including a record 5-21. last season.

It’s a short turnaround heading into Thursday’s game against northern Arizona, but here are some thoughts on Game 1 for the Huskies.

Terrell Brown Jr. needs help

It’s easy to see that Brown, 23, who played in Arizona last season and played at Seattle University for two years, is UW’s most dangerous offensive weapon, even during a shooting night. The 6-foot-3 point guard converted just 9 of 24 attempts and was 0 for 2 on 3 points, but finished with a high of 22 points on his UW debut. He also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals to make up for two turnovers.

Brown has scored nearly half of Washington’s field goals. The rest of the Huskies were 11 of 51 off the ground.

Brown is unfazed and composed, traits that served him well as Washington dragged in double digits most of the night. He was able to get in the lane for half-distance shots, but the Huskies might need him to be the playmaker given they had only had five assists.

Nightmare of coming home

Besides Brown, Daejon Davis, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and PJ Fuller also made their UW debuts in less than spectacular fashion. The trio combined to shoot 4 of 26 from baskets for 14 points.

Obviously, if they don’t improve, UW won’t win many games this season.

The three made great defensive plays and added energy in the second half to spark a rally in which UW briefly took the lead. But they have to find out how they can be effective on the offensive side.

Davis was 1 in 10 shots, including 0 for 4 on 3 points. To make matters worse, he got an assist and four turnovers.

Matthews (2 of 12 shots) struggled to wrap around the rim in traffic.

Fuller looked out of sync.

Roberts is a bouncing machine

Fouls limited Roberts to just eight minutes in the first half. However, in the second half, he had 16 rebounds in 17 minutes. Roberts finished with a career high of 19, which was the most for a UW player since Noah Dickerson was 22 on November 12, 2017.

Roberts is limited in scoring, and his 4-to-9 free throw shot on Tuesday night makes him an offensive liability. But for long stretches, the 6-foot-10 senior forward has shown the greatest passion of any UW player and the Huskies need a little emotion right now.

Hopkins said Washington, who trailed 33-17 in the first half, came out flat and he was responsible for it. But a coach standing on the sidelines in a suit, even a coach as spirited as Hopkins, can’t do much to inspire a team. At some point, the leaders must emerge into the locker room.

Roberts is a two-year-old starter and captain. Given that UW’s backcourt is made up of relatively soft-voiced players, including two-year-old starter Jamal Bey, it looks like it will be up to Roberts to hold his team accountable and demand better. results.

Otherwise it will be a really long season.