Social Studies: Overprotecting Men’s Feelings; the problem of deportation bans; rethink the grocery cart





Male fragility Analyzing data from thousands of executive employees at a retailer nationwide, researchers found that women received lower marks on their future potential, but higher marks on current performance, a phenomenon that explained up to half of the overall gender disparity in promotion. Lower future potential scores were not explained when the actual future performance of these women was compared to that of men with the same scores. Additionally, among those who were promoted, women performed better, yet the gender disparity in assessed potential worsened further above. So why this disparity in promotion counterproductive? The company was more worried that the men would quit. Specifically, we show that men are much more likely to leave the company when they are ignored for promotions or when they receive lower potential ratings, the researchers write. And because the retailer accurately assesses men who are at greater risk of loss, it appears to be rewarding at-risk workers with higher ratings, salaries, and potential promotions.

Benson, A. et al., Potential and the Gender Promotion Gap, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (October 2021). The downside of eviction bans a The economist finds that policies that make it harder to evict tenants can raise market rents to such an extent that they increase homelessness and make it worse for everyone. Indeed, tenants threatened with eviction generally experience prolonged financial problems that make eviction inevitable. Delaying the eviction therefore does not really solve the problem, but increases the costs for the owners, who adjust the prices and availability of the apartments accordingly. A better approach is to subsidize rents, which reduces both evictions and homelessness and can be offset by the savings made by tackling homelessness. Abramson, B., The Welfare Effects of Eviction and Homelessness Policies, Stanford University (November 2021). Parents are made, not born Research suggests that parenthood contributes to inequality: Parents of higher socioeconomic status are generally more invested in fostering the development of their children. To alleviate the disparity, researchers conducted a randomized controlled experiment with parents of low socioeconomic status of 2-year-old children in the Chicago area. Twice a month for six months, parents were visited at home and coached on how to promote the child’s cognitive and socio-emotional development. These parents expressed an increased belief that they could affect the development of their children; improved parent-child interaction; and children’s vocabulary, math and socio-emotional skills were better. List, J. et al., Shifting Parental Beliefs About Child Development to Foster Parental Investments and Improve School Readiness Outcomes, Nature Communications (October 2021). Cheap guns on crack While crack was blamed for much of the crime and dysfunction in American cities during the 1980s and 1990s, a new study argues that there was another factor: an increase in the manufacture of good guns. Marlet. All manufacturing industries, including firearms, saw a sharp increase in the use of computer-controlled machining tools after the 1970s. This increased the supply and lowered the price of manufactured goods, such as This is evidenced by the very inexpensive handguns made by a small group of Southern California manufacturers known as the Ring of Fire companies. Bartley, A. & Williams, G., The Role of Gun Supply in 1980s and 1990s Youth Violence, Contemporary Economic Policy (forthcoming). Biceps for sale In an experiment with people entering a grocery store, those who received a typical shopping cart with a horizontal handlebars bought less than buyers who received a shopping cart with two parallel handles positioned low and on either side of the cart. The muscle measurements supported the researchers’ hypothesis that these special grips induce greater use of the biceps than triceps and increased buys, as the biceps are associated with the intake of something, while the triceps are associated with remoteness. Estes, Z. & Streicher, M., Mastering Sales: Shopping Carts Affect Purchases by Activating Arm Muscles, Journal of Marketing (forthcoming).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/11/10/opinion/social-studies-overprotecting-mens-feelings-problem-with-eviction-bans-rethinking-grocery-cart/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos