This Australian dress just stole the show in “No Time to Die”





The film, which marks Daniel Craigs’ latest foray as a handsome Secret Service agent, sees Bond once again don his perfectly tailored tuxedos and ride around town in an Aston Martin (while remaining impeccably dressed, of course) . However, the real star of the show was the phenomenal midnight colored dress worn by the alluring Ana de Armas.

Unlike other iconic Bond Girl outfits (the Honey Ryders white bikini is a timeless classic), this dress has a special place in our hearts. It’s designed by our own Michael Lo Sordo, and after being sold no less than four times on NET-A-PORTER, this iconic dress can be yours.

Michael Lo Sordo with his own Bond Girl Charlee Fraser at the Australian premiere of No Time To Die Appearing on promotional posters for films and in the cutting edge fight scene, this sexy halter top number showcases Palomas (Ana De Armas) flawless style and prowess. Aptly named Bond 007, the plunging neckline and delicate crisscross details make it the perfect choice for a night out on the town or living out your own Pussy Galore fantasy. The mighty maxi has every right to shiver, we want this dress to rock, not toss.

Interestingly enough, Lo Sordo actually changed the name of the dress for the occasion. You can recognize this piece by its old name “The Alexandra” which rose to prominence after being featured in the cult classic.Schitt Creek. After Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) wore an ivory version of the dress in the season finale, the garment sparked a plethora of media coverage, leading the garment to rob the proverbial shelves.

The iconic silhouette has become synonymous with Lo Sordo’s effortless elegance and a coveted commodity the world over. Crafted from liquid silk satin, the dress is coveted and adored by Hollywood royalty, including blonde bombshell Margot Robbie who donned the look for me Tonya first.

The dress also marks the second time that an Australian celebrity (yes, the garment is undoubtedly a VIP in its own right) has appeared in the award-winning series. The first one? The second actor to play James Bond, George Lazenby. Since the iconic outfit has been sold several times already, be sure to get on with it quickly. This is one piece you don’t want to miss. Shop the Michael Lo Sordos Bond 007 Paloma Maxi Dress below.

Bond 007 Paloma long dress, $ 1790 at Michael Lo Sordo

