UWF Basic Fashion Survival Guide – The Voyager

Clothing, whether you wear it for form or function, is undeniably one of the basic necessities of life. Even for those who have no interest in fashion, everyone wears clothes and goes shopping at some point in their life.

For me, I have what people call a terrible personality, which is why I don’t like to talk. So, I got interested in fashion in hopes of making up for my lack of personality.

As the self-proclaimed fashion writer of The Voyager, this guide contains a collection of fashion tips that I have accumulated or encountered during my time as a fashion enthusiast, created to provide insight into the fundamentals of fashion. fashion.

Since I dress mostly in a masculine style, this guide will probably be more useful for those who dress in a masculine way. Still, many of the tips here are applicable regardless of gender.

While I can’t tell you which brands to buy, I can tell you which ones to avoid, which will also be the first topic in this guide: fast fashion.

Fast Fashion, as defined by Merriam-Webster, is an approach to the design, creation and marketing of fashion clothing that emphasizes making fashion trends available quickly and inexpensively to consumers. In other words, fast fashion is a mass produced garment that is exceptionally affordable at the expense of quality, durability and longevity.

If you come across a piece of clothing that is strangely cheap or looks too good to be true, it is probably a quick fad. Popular fast fashion brands you may have heard of are Shein, Gap, Old Navy, H&M, Zara, Boohoo, Urban Outfitters, Topman, Uniqlo, and ASOS.

Not all fast fashion retailers are the same because the quality of fast fashion brands is varied. While Gap and Old Navy are both trendy, the quality of Gap is better than Old Navy.

That being said, I would try to avoid buying from fast fashion retailers as much as possible. Besides its questionable cost-value ratio, the fast-paced fashion industry is the scene of global, ethical and environmental concerns.

You get what you pay for, and this is doubly the case when it comes to fashion. If you’ve ever heard of the old adage that poverty is expensive, this applies perfectly to fast fashion. You might think you’re saving money with affordable prices, but the low quality of fast fashion usually means you won’t get much use or longevity out of it, which puts you in a cycle of fashion. ‘purchase to replace it.

Take Shein for example, one of, if not the worst, fast fashion delinquents.

I’m not sure what can be considered a reasonable price for a good quality vest, but I think the overwhelming majority of people would rate it well over $ 7. At that price, I doubt you would get much use out of it.

Another semi-fast fashion thing to watch out for is the practice of dropshipping.

Drop shipping is when a retailer advertises products as their own product when in reality they’re just ordering it from another retailer and passing it off as theirs, usually with inflated prices.

For example, take a look at this article from retailer Kina and Tam.

Kina and Tam advertise the product as their own brand, but in reality, they order it through Chinese retailer AliExpress.

As you can see, both pieces are the same product with Kina and Tam’s marked almost three times compared to its original listing.

An even more glaring example of Kina and Tam would be this sweater that I had my eye on before I discovered they were drop shippers too.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t find the original sweater ad, but remember the price was ten times cheaper on the original ad.

Always do your own research when buying from an unknown brand. Fortunately, you don’t have to be an expert to do this type of research, you just need to do your due diligence.

This brings me to my next point: A common misconception I hear from people new to fashion is that they think they have to spend their budget on clothes to look good. In fact, this is only part of the truth. Ideally, your price should be expensive enough so that the quality is not lacking while still being reasonably priced.

While clothing brand matters to some extent, you don’t have to chase after designer and fashion brands to look great. It’s more how you wear it than what you wear.

It might seem obvious to some, but it wasn’t for me when I started my fashion journey. The easiest and most direct way to improve your style is to buy clothes that not only look good on you, but also accentuate and flatter your body type.

Even so, it might be slightly more difficult for some more than for others, like those with unusual proportions like me. To develop I’m skinny but my legs are huge compared to the rest of my body making it hard to find pants that fit me. For this reason, I only wear shorts most of the time.

For my fellow eyeglass wearers, finding frames that accentuate your face type is the next most notable step you can take to enhance your style.

What good is all this if I don’t know what to buy you might be wondering? This is probably the hardest, longest, and most rewarding part of fashion, and it’s developing your own personal style.

It’s hard to develop your own style out of nowhere, so it’s good to have a frame of reference from which you can mold your own style. This is how I developed mine and this is honestly how I recommend you develop yours; find someone whose style you like and emulate them as a base, keeping in mind what that would look like on your particular body type.

When I first got into fashion I had no idea what I was doing, but I really liked the way a friend of mine dressed. So, I let go of his style for a long time, and as I got familiar with my style as I experimented, I started to deviate from his and started to create my own unique style.

I always take inspiration from other people’s fashion, but for the most part my style is mine.

Just pay attention and be on the lookout for people whose style you admire, this will go a long way in influencing your direction.

Your personal style is something that needs to be refined and developed over time, it will take a lot of trial and error and experimentation for it to flourish. Believe me, when you start out you’re going to have a lot of seizures, but that’s part of the process.

Don’t be afraid to take risks even if it ends up backfiring on you. Like everything else, you must fail to learn from your mistakes.

Three or four years ago when I was a student at Pensacola State College, it was probably the peak of my phase with my style. Sometimes I would make the 45 minute ride to PSC thinking I had made a breakthrough with my style and then when I made it there I was aware of what I was wearing.

When that happened, I would turn around immediately and go home. I’d rather skip school than risk being roasted for my bad fashion choices. What I’m saying is you might not need to take it as seriously as I do, but you’re going to have a lot of these moments as part of your fashion journey.

It’s good to have people who support your hobby while being fair enough to give honest reviews. I didn’t have that going for me, so I made a lot of bad fashion decisions that I had to learn the hard way.

I started my fashion journey six years ago at the age of 17, but I feel like my style only really took off in about a year. I’ve come a long way since then, but I still have a long way to go. This is how it should be, your journey should never come to an end. It must always evolve and adapt.

Confidence is the key to a lot of things, and fashion is no exception whether you fake it or not. A lot of my outfits that I have now, I wouldn’t have been caught dead six years ago when I started my journey.

Nothing has changed in those six years, I’m just more confident and more comfortable with myself than before. Confidence will eventually come, you just have to persevere.

For my fellows who want less boring clothes, women’s fashion is a real possibility, although the idea will probably take some getting used to.

If it’s unisex enough, I’ll wear it if it looks good on me. I was hesitant, to be honest, but after accidentally buying a ladies sweater and trying it on, a whole new world of possibilities opened up to me.

The most important thing to keep in mind when it comes to fashion is to dress in a way that makes you happy. It doesn’t matter what other people think, as long as it makes you happy.