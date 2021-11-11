Fashion
Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Dress at Salute to Freedom Gala in New York
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala, held on the eve of Veterans Day in the United States and Armistice in the United Kingdom, and Prince Harry praised the “value” soldiers and their families.
Prince Harry wore a black tie, a classic tuxedo, his medals and the Knight Commander’s Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.
However, it was Meghan Markle who stood out on the red carpet, wearing a scarlet red dress with plunging neckline and fitted waist by Carolina Herrera, paired with satin shoes Giuseppe Zanotti.
The couple both wore red poppy pins as a nod to Remembrance Day in the UK on November 11.
The event, which was also attended by other celebrities including Jon Bon Jovi, honors veterans and took place at the Intrepid Museum.
Take a look at the gallery below to see more of Meghan Markle’s style choices over the years:
‘I am grateful’
The Duke presented the Intrepid Valor Awards to five servicemen, veterans and military families, and explained how his military experience shaped who he is today.
I hope we all continue to support the well-being and recognize the value of our troops, our veterans, and the entire military and military family.
Prince harry
He told the audience at the Intrepid Museum: “It’s wonderful to be back on the USS Intrepid a decade after my last visit and a lot has changed since then. Last week I went for a ride on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile how is it to live the American dream.
“I have lived in the United States for almost two years now. I must say that, witnessing your support for all those who put themselves in danger to defend our freedoms and freedoms, this is remarkable and extremely respected.
“It reminds me of the deep reverence we Britons have for our military as well. The armed forces communities of our two countries share a special bond, and I am grateful to have served in support of our common alliance for so many years. years. “
Remembrance Day in the UK
Harry served in the military for a decade and toured Afghanistan twice, and has hosted the Invictus Games for wounded and injured service members and veterans since 2014.
“As we honor and reflect on Remembrance Day in the UK, which shares a date tomorrow with Veterans Day here in the US, I hope we all continue to support wellness and recognize the value of our troops, veterans and the entire military family and we and they are better at it.
“I served 10 years in the army, including two periods of service in Afghanistan including one as CAF [Forward Air Controller] on the ground and in the dust with some of you, another as an Apache helicopter pilot in the air supporting you and talking to you.
“Nothing was more precious than the time I was able to spend with my soldiers in a shell scratch, eating an MRE [Meal, Ready-to-Eat] in the back of a tank, thanks for trading, performing an overhead mission knowing the ones below were safer, or being laughed at when needed most.
“My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful to the people I have served with, wherever we are in the world.”
Additional reports from The National
Update: November 11, 2021, 6:20 a.m.
